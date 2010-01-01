Scarlett Johansson’s Biggest Films
Suhasini OSWAL
ENTERTAINMENT
Scarlett Johansson shines as Black Widow in this climactic Marvel masterpiece where the Avengers unite for one final battle against Thanos to restore balance to the universe
Avengers: Endgame, 2019 (2.8 billion USD)
As the universe faces destruction, Johansson’s Black Widow joins forces with fellow heroes to take on Thanos in a visually spectacular and emotionally charged epic
Avengers: Infinity War, 2018 (2 billion USD)
Scarlett’s portrayal of Natasha Romanoff helps solidify her role in the original Avengers team, playing a key part in saving New York from an alien invasion
The Avengers, 2012 (1.5 billion USD)
In this sequel, Johansson delivers a compelling performance as Black Widow, balancing high-octane action with emotional depth as the Avengers confront Ultron
Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015 (1.4 billion USD)
Torn between friends and ideology, Scarlett’s Black Widow navigates tense alliances in a divided Avengers team, adding emotional weight to the conflict
Captain America: Civil War, 2016 (1.15 billion USD)
Johansson plays a critical role alongside Steve Rogers as they unravel a S.H.I.E.L.D. conspiracy in this politically-charged thriller
Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2014 (714.4 million USD)
Scarlett lends her voice to Ash, a punk rock porcupine with dreams of stardom, in this animated musical that won over families worldwide
Sing, 2016 (634 million USD)
Introducing Natasha Romanoff to the MCU, Scarlett made a bold impression as the mysterious S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in Tony Stark’s world
Iron Man 2, 2010 (624 million USD)
Johansson stars as a woman who gains superhuman abilities after ingesting a powerful drug, blending sci-fi with action in this global box office hit
Lucy, 2014 (458.8 million USD)
Centered on Natasha’s past, this long-awaited solo film dives into her origins and confronts her unfinished business in a gripping post-Avengers narrative
Black Widow, 2021 (379 million USD)
