After Sriya Lenka, 20-year-old Aria from Kerala becomes the second Indian to become a K-pop group member.
Although Aria is the second Indian K-pop idol, after BLACKSWAN’s Sriya Lenka, she is the first Indian K-pop idol to make her debut officially.
Aria is the maknae of the group X:IN and also a former member of the girl group
MEP-C which was formed through the training platform Universe.
Aria also known as ‘Ami’, is also the most popular member of the group. She often gets attention from others due to her looks and ethnicity.
In 2022 when she was known as Ami, she joined GBK Entertainment and became a trainee however her profile was later deleted from their upcoming group’s lineup
Aria’s birth name is Gauthami and she was born on March 12 2003 and is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born in Kerala, India and she is of Malayali ethnicity.
She became the trend on multiple sites and started getting massive attentionfor being the first ever Indian K-pop idol to perform on Music Core and Inkigayo.
On Apr 11, the 5 member girl group X:IN made their debut. They are a multinational girl group and have members from South Korea, Russia, Australia and India.
Aria also appeared in the number 4 ranking of Weibo’s hottest search trends with over 43 million views.
She was confirmed as a member of X:IN in March 2023. The group debuted its first digital single known as ‘Keeping the Fire’ in April 2023.
