Second lead couples that stole limelight
Ji Yi, a wealthy daughter, chooses love over social status, creating a heartwarming story with Chang Soo, proving that love can conquer societal differences
Lee Ji Yi & Yoo Chang Soo in High Society
Image source- HB Entertainment
Seo Dan and Seung Jun's banter-filled journey in North Korea brings unexpected romance, filled with charm and will-they-won't-they moments
Gu Seung Jun & Seo Dan in Crash Landing On You
Image source- tvN
Jeong Won and Gyeo Ul's slow-burn romance amidst the medical world adds depth, proving that sometimes the best love stories take time to unfold
Ahn Jeong Won & Jang Gyeo Ul in Hospital Playlist
Image source- tvN
So Yi Jung and Chu Ga Eul's commitment to overcoming challenges sets them apart, offering a compelling love story beyond the main characters
So Yi Jung & Chu Ga Eul in Boys Over Flowers
Image source- KBS2
Cha Hyun's journey from fangirl to girlfriend with Seol Ji Hwan is filled with quirky charm, making their encounters consistently adorable
Cha Hyun & Seol Ji Hwan in Search: WWW
Image source- tvN
Eun Tak and Ah Reum's clear and pure romance shines in the medical drama, providing a refreshing contrast to the series' darker themes
Park Eun Tak & Yoon Ah Reum in Dr. Romantic 2
Image source- SBS TV
Myung Joo and Dae Yong's subtle yet intense romance adds layers of tension, offering a slow-burn love that captivates the audience
Yoon Myung Joo & Suh Dae Yong in Descendants Of The Sun
Image source- KBS2
Young Hwa and Dan Ah's tender love story warms hearts with its gradual unfolding, embodying the beauty of a slow-burning romance
Lee Young Hwa & Seo Dan Ah in Run On
Image source- JTBC
Sung Hoon and Yeong Seo's immediate connection ignites a thrilling romance, making them an exciting second couple in this romantic comedy
Cha Sung Hoon & Jin Yeong Seo in Business Proposal
Image source- SBS TV
Sunny and the Grim Reaper's timeless love transcends eras, blending laughter and tears, creating an unforgettable second couple with a historic and irresistible story
Sunny & Grim Reaper in Goblin
Image source- tvN