Priyanshi Dash

DECEMBEr 31, 2023

Entertainment

Second lead couples that stole limelight

Ji Yi, a wealthy daughter, chooses love over social status, creating a heartwarming story with Chang Soo, proving that love can conquer societal differences

Lee Ji Yi & Yoo Chang Soo in High Society

Image source- HB Entertainment

Seo Dan and Seung Jun's banter-filled journey in North Korea brings unexpected romance, filled with charm and will-they-won't-they moments

Gu Seung Jun & Seo Dan in Crash Landing On You

Image source- tvN

Jeong Won and Gyeo Ul's slow-burn romance amidst the medical world adds depth, proving that sometimes the best love stories take time to unfold

Ahn Jeong Won & Jang Gyeo Ul in Hospital Playlist

Image source- tvN

So Yi Jung and Chu Ga Eul's commitment to overcoming challenges sets them apart, offering a compelling love story beyond the main characters

So Yi Jung & Chu Ga Eul in Boys Over Flowers

Image source- KBS2

Cha Hyun's journey from fangirl to girlfriend with Seol Ji Hwan is filled with quirky charm, making their encounters consistently adorable

Cha Hyun & Seol Ji Hwan in Search: WWW

Image source- tvN

Eun Tak and Ah Reum's clear and pure romance shines in the medical drama, providing a refreshing contrast to the series' darker themes

Park Eun Tak & Yoon Ah Reum in Dr. Romantic 2

Image source- SBS TV

Myung Joo and Dae Yong's subtle yet intense romance adds layers of tension, offering a slow-burn love that captivates the audience

Yoon Myung Joo & Suh Dae Yong in Descendants Of The Sun

Image source- KBS2

Young Hwa and Dan Ah's tender love story warms hearts with its gradual unfolding, embodying the beauty of a slow-burning romance

Lee Young Hwa & Seo Dan Ah in Run On

Image source- JTBC

Sung Hoon and Yeong Seo's immediate connection ignites a thrilling romance, making them an exciting second couple in this romantic comedy

Cha Sung Hoon & Jin Yeong Seo in Business Proposal

Image source- SBS TV

Sunny and the Grim Reaper's timeless love transcends eras, blending laughter and tears, creating an unforgettable second couple with a historic and irresistible story

Sunny & Grim Reaper in Goblin

Image source- tvN

