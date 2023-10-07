Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 07, 2023

See You in My 19th Life: Similar K-dramas

The plot follows the story of Mok Sol Hee, a young woman with the extraordinary ability of being able to “hear” other people’s lies even though they try to obscure the truth

Image: tvN

My Lovely Liar

It tells the story of a man and a woman who die tragically and are given another chance at life through marbles that revive souls in a magical abyss

Image:   tvN

Abyss

Pontifex Rembrary is a character famous for his divine powers being transferred to a new world when fighting demons. One day he possesses the body of Woo Yeon Woo, a member of an unpopular idol group

The Heavenly Idol

Image: tvN

The plot follows the story of Kim Shin, a man who was once an invincible general in the Goryeo military who died tragically. However, he now has immortality but is tired of living while everyone around him dies

Goblin

Image: tvN

It tells the story of Kkok Du, who was once a mortal man in ancient Korea and has been transformed into an immortal grim reaper who visits the mortal world every 99 years to punish humanity for their weaknesses

Kokdu: Season of Deity

Image:  MBC

Cha Cha Woong is a man who works as a popular but somewhat cynical stage and tv magician with spectacular tastes

From Now On, Showtime

Image: MBC

The storyline of this series follows the story of Lee Hong Jo, a low-class civil servant who always does his best at work, even though he receives many civil complaints

Destined with You

Image: JTBC

In the 1980s, Detective Cha Hyung Bin is a man who has devoted his life to criminal justice, and his heart to Ha Eun, a bookstore owner suffering from heart disease who keeps her illness a secret

Born Again

Image: KBS2

It tells the story of the love and growth of young wizards as they overcome their terrible fate due to a forbidden magic spell known as “soul alchemy”, which allows souls to swap bodies

Alchemy of Souls

Image:  tvN

It tells the story of Seo Young Min, a taxi driver who ends up with an unusual customer – a ghost. Surprisingly, he finds himself exclusively transporting passengers from other worlds and granting their wishes

Delivery Man

Image: Genie TV

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here