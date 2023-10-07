Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 07, 2023
See You in My 19th Life: Similar K-dramas
The plot follows the story of Mok Sol Hee, a young woman with the extraordinary ability of being able to “hear” other people’s lies even though they try to obscure the truth
Image: tvN
My Lovely Liar
It tells the story of a man and a woman who die tragically and are given another chance at life through marbles that revive souls in a magical abyss
Image: tvN
Abyss
Pontifex Rembrary is a character famous for his divine powers being transferred to a new world when fighting demons. One day he possesses the body of Woo Yeon Woo, a member of an unpopular idol group
The Heavenly Idol
Image: tvN
The plot follows the story of Kim Shin, a man who was once an invincible general in the Goryeo military who died tragically. However, he now has immortality but is tired of living while everyone around him dies
Goblin
Image: tvN
It tells the story of Kkok Du, who was once a mortal man in ancient Korea and has been transformed into an immortal grim reaper who visits the mortal world every 99 years to punish humanity for their weaknesses
Kokdu: Season of Deity
Image: MBC
Cha Cha Woong is a man who works as a popular but somewhat cynical stage and tv magician with spectacular tastes
From Now On, Showtime
Image: MBC
The storyline of this series follows the story of Lee Hong Jo, a low-class civil servant who always does his best at work, even though he receives many civil complaints
Destined with You
Image: JTBC
In the 1980s, Detective Cha Hyung Bin is a man who has devoted his life to criminal justice, and his heart to Ha Eun, a bookstore owner suffering from heart disease who keeps her illness a secret
Born Again
Image: KBS2
It tells the story of the love and growth of young wizards as they overcome their terrible fate due to a forbidden magic spell known as “soul alchemy”, which allows souls to swap bodies
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
It tells the story of Seo Young Min, a taxi driver who ends up with an unusual customer – a ghost. Surprisingly, he finds himself exclusively transporting passengers from other worlds and granting their wishes
Delivery Man
Image: Genie TV
