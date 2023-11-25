Heading 3

Seinen Fanime of the Year 

Get ready to cheer for the most exciting anime of the year at the Fanime Awards 2023! It's gonna be awesome, so mark your calendars!

Seinen Fanime of the year

Get a peek at the nominations for the coolest and spookiest anime in the Seinen Fanime of the Year category

Nominations

This anime about idols and the tough side of the entertainment biz is all about the sacrifices and challenges faced by those trying to make it big

Oshi No Ko

Vinland Saga, with its awesome animation and exciting story about Vikings searching for peace, is a top pick for Seinen Fanime of the Year because of its cool action and interesting characters

Vinland Saga

In this unique zombie tale, Zom 100 injects humor and heart into a post-apocalyptic world, following a corporate drone's quest for a fulfilling bucket list amid zombies

 Zom 100: Bucket list of the dead

Heavenly Delusion challenges perceptions and delves into the psychological depths of its characters, offering suspense and thought-provoking themes

 Heavenly delusion

The Bungou Stray Dogs got a unique story, dynamic characters, and a mix of action, mystery, and supernatural stuff that keeps you hooked

 Bungou Stray Dogs

Kaguya-sama takes relationships to a whole new level. With smart jokes, clever talk, and lovable characters, it's not your typical romance show

 Kaguya-sama: Love is war

Skip to Loafer

This one's the underdog, bringing humor and relatable everyday moments. Skip to Loafer is like a breath of fresh air, showing the ups and downs of life in a funny and meaningful way

 How to vote

