Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 25, 2023
Seinen Fanime of the Year
Get ready to cheer for the most exciting anime of the year at the Fanime Awards 2023! It's gonna be awesome, so mark your calendars!
Get a peek at the nominations for the coolest and spookiest anime in the Seinen Fanime of the Year category
Nominations
This anime about idols and the tough side of the entertainment biz is all about the sacrifices and challenges faced by those trying to make it big
Oshi No Ko
Vinland Saga, with its awesome animation and exciting story about Vikings searching for peace, is a top pick for Seinen Fanime of the Year because of its cool action and interesting characters
Vinland Saga
In this unique zombie tale, Zom 100 injects humor and heart into a post-apocalyptic world, following a corporate drone's quest for a fulfilling bucket list amid zombies
Zom 100: Bucket list of the dead
Heavenly Delusion challenges perceptions and delves into the psychological depths of its characters, offering suspense and thought-provoking themes
Heavenly delusion
The Bungou Stray Dogs got a unique story, dynamic characters, and a mix of action, mystery, and supernatural stuff that keeps you hooked
Bungou Stray Dogs
Kaguya-sama takes relationships to a whole new level. With smart jokes, clever talk, and lovable characters, it's not your typical romance show
Kaguya-sama: Love is war
Skip to Loafer
This one's the underdog, bringing humor and relatable everyday moments. Skip to Loafer is like a breath of fresh air, showing the ups and downs of life in a funny and meaningful way
