Selena Gomez Best songs

The 2011 track that she dropped with her previous band, titled Selena Gomez & the Scene, may be repetitive, but it's undeniably catchy. The straightforward lyrics, set against a danceable electro-pop backdrop, make it impossible not to join in and sing along.
Love You Like A Love Song
Expressing frustration with a repetitive and unfulfilling love, Gomez croons amidst emphatic keys and whistling synths in the track "Same Old Love”
Same Old Love
"Come & Get It" is a captivating and lively track featuring a prominent tabla beat. Featured on her 2013 solo debut, this song takes a different direction from the rest of her body of work, but it remains an indisputable hit nonetheless
Come & Get It
In the Afrobeats track "Calm Down," robust beats seamlessly blend with serene strings and inviting vocals, creating a dreamy musical landscape. Initially featured on Nigerian artist Rema's 2022 debut album, "Rave & Roses," Selena Gomez later collaborated with him for a remix
“Calm Down” with Rema
The track "The Heart Wants What It Wants" exposes the singer's emotional vulnerability. Reflecting the peaks and valleys of her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with fellow pop star Justin Bieber
The Heart Wants What It Wants
"Hands To Myself" is Selena's favourite track from the 2015 album, Revival. This synth-pop single showcases her distinct vocal range, seamlessly transitioning from breathless to authoritative within the same verse
Hands To Myself
"Slow Down" represented a clear evolution in her career. With lyrics such as "You know I’m good with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation," injecting an element of surprise, Gomez appeared to distance herself from the Disney Channel child star image that fans had grown accustomed to
Slow Down
Derived from her second album, Revival, released in 2015, "Good For You" is a captivating, rhythm-infused ballad brimming with intensity and self-assurance
“Good For You” feat. ASAP Rocky
Lose You to Love Me
The lead single from her 2019 album, Rare, "Lose You To Love Me," is a profoundly personal track that explores the theme of self-discovery following a tumultuous relationship
Created for her documentary released in 2022, sharing the same title, which chronicles Gomez's six-year journey grappling with lupus, kidney failure, and depression, "My Mind & Me" stands out as one of the most intimate songs in her repertoire