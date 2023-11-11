Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

November 11, 2023

Selena Gomez Songs

This masterpiece song encourages self-acceptance and promotes inner beauty

Who says

Image source- selenagomez instagram

This song responds to negativity and hate with positivity and kindness

Image source- selenagomez instagram

Kill Em with Kindness

This heartfelt song is about complexities of love and heartbreak

The heart want what it wants

Image source- selenagomez instagram

This empowering track celebrates self-confidence and self-worth

Good for you

Image source- selenagomez instagram

This song promotes self-control and respecting boundaries in a relationship

Hands to myself

Image source- selenagomez instagram

This fun and empowering song talks about friendship and independence

Me & My Girls

Image source- selenagomez instagram

An energetic track encourages taking the initiative in love and life

Come & Get it

Image source- selenagomez instagram

This song is about moving on from toxic relationship and finding self-love

Same Old Love

Image source- selenagomez instagram

Rare

Image source- selenagomez instagram

This song is all about being independent and not allowing anyone to take advantage of you

This song lyrics will make you feel more powerful, confident to be able to face the world

Lose you to love me

Image source- selenagomez instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here