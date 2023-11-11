Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
November 11, 2023
Selena Gomez Songs
This masterpiece song encourages self-acceptance and promotes inner beauty
Who says
This song responds to negativity and hate with positivity and kindness
Kill Em with Kindness
This heartfelt song is about complexities of love and heartbreak
The heart want what it wants
This empowering track celebrates self-confidence and self-worth
Good for you
This song promotes self-control and respecting boundaries in a relationship
Hands to myself
This fun and empowering song talks about friendship and independence
Me & My Girls
An energetic track encourages taking the initiative in love and life
Come & Get it
This song is about moving on from toxic relationship and finding self-love
Same Old Love
Rare
This song is all about being independent and not allowing anyone to take advantage of you
This song lyrics will make you feel more powerful, confident to be able to face the world
Lose you to love me
