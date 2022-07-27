Heading 3
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift's friendship
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Selena once opened up about Taylor and her dating Joe and Nick Jonas respectively and called their friendship "the best thing we got out of those relationships"
Jonas Brothers
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift supported Selena Gomez at the premiere of her film Another Cinderella Story in 2008 and it's the sweetest BFF gesture
Supportive Gesture
Image: Getty Images
In an interview with Seventeen magazine, Selena revealed how she gets love advice from Taylor and said, "Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift"
Love Advice
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing like spending an awards night with your BFF and this fun photo of Taylor and Selena from People's Choice Awards 2011 proves that
Awards Night
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are known to flaunt their friendship on social media as well and this cute photo was dropped by Gomez on her Instagram
With Furry Friends
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with bestie Taylor and this goofy snap of the duo from the same is beyond adorable
Turning 30
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have also indulged in some fun TikToks together like the one they shared from SNL backstage ahead of Swift's performance
SNL Hangouts
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena gushed about Taylor as she shared a birthday tribute for her BFF on social media when the latter turned 25 and wrote, "So happy, honoured and proud to know you and your diaries"
Birthday Love
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift had attended Camila Cabello's 2015 birthday celebration and it looked like a fun girls night celebration
Girls Nightout
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
BFFs don't need a reason to click photos together and this one of Selena and Taylor is just one of those random clicks
Adorable Click
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Selena Gomez's quotes on love