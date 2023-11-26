Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 26, 2023
Selena Gomez's 10 powerful lyrics
"I'm no beauty queen, I'm just beautiful me"
Who Says
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"Save your advice 'cause I won't hear, You might be right, but I don't care"
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
The Heart Wants What It Wants
"Kill 'em with kindness, Go ahead, go ahead now"
Kill Em With Kindness
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"You left in peace, left me in pieces"
Same Old Love
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"The truth is blurry but the lies are getting clearer"
Falling Down
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"I saw the signs and I ignored it"
Lose You To Love Me
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"Happiness ain't something you sit back and you wait for"
Dance Again
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"We used to be close, but people can go, From people you know to people you don't"
People You Know
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
Survivors
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
“You built me from a broken heart, With bricks you made from broken parts”
"More than just survival, This is my revival"
Revival
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
