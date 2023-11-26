Heading 3

Selena Gomez's 10 powerful lyrics

"I'm no beauty queen, I'm just beautiful me"

Who Says

"Save your advice 'cause I won't hear, You might be right, but I don't care"

The Heart Wants What It Wants

"Kill 'em with kindness, Go ahead, go ahead now"

Kill Em With Kindness

"You left in peace, left me in pieces"

Same Old Love

"The truth is blurry but the lies are getting clearer"

Falling Down

"I saw the signs and I ignored it" 

Lose You To Love Me

"Happiness ain't something you sit back and you wait for"

Dance Again

"We used to be close, but people can go, From people you know to people you don't" 

People You Know 

Survivors 

“You built me from a broken heart, With bricks you made from broken parts”

"More than just survival, This is my revival"

Revival 

