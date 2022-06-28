Heading 3

Selena Gomez's best selfies

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez surely knows how to turn a good hair day into a perfect selfie moment as this photo shows how gorgeously flaunts her tresses in this

Good Hair Day

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

If there's one Hollywood friendship that's worth celebrating, it's the one between Selena and Taylor Swift. This sweet selfie of the duo is beyond adorable

With the BFF

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selfies aren't all about looking pretty and perfect and Selena adorably shows her goofy side with clicks such as this one

Getting Goofy

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez's makeup game is always on point and this glam selfie is proof of that. Who doesn't like to take a selfie after decking up after all

Glam Selfie

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

This is another selfie of Selena and Taylor Swift that deserves all the love. Sharing this, Selena captioned it as, "kinda missin this one."

Taylor Swift Appreciation

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

This selfie of Selena giving us the perfect pout pose is one of the sweetest ones on her Instagram account and one of her cutest selfies

Pout Perfect

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez attended the SAG Awards 2022 sporting this stunning look and even took the best mirror selfie while getting ready for the same

Mirror Selfie

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez flaunted her new hairdo on Instagram with an adorable selfie as she wrote in the captions, "New hair who dis?"

New Hair

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena dropped a sweet selfie from a party she attended and apart from flaunting her stunning look, also showcased her sense of humour in the caption

Party Click

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez left her fans mesmerised by her beauty as she dropped this gorgeous selfie after getting ready for a press day for  Hotel Transylvania 2

Press Day Selfie

