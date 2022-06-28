Heading 3
Selena Gomez's best selfies
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez surely knows how to turn a good hair day into a perfect selfie moment as this photo shows how gorgeously flaunts her tresses in this
Good Hair Day
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
If there's one Hollywood friendship that's worth celebrating, it's the one between Selena and Taylor Swift. This sweet selfie of the duo is beyond adorable
With the BFF
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selfies aren't all about looking pretty and perfect and Selena adorably shows her goofy side with clicks such as this one
Getting Goofy
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez's makeup game is always on point and this glam selfie is proof of that. Who doesn't like to take a selfie after decking up after all
Glam Selfie
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
This is another selfie of Selena and Taylor Swift that deserves all the love. Sharing this, Selena captioned it as, "kinda missin this one."
Taylor Swift Appreciation
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
This selfie of Selena giving us the perfect pout pose is one of the sweetest ones on her Instagram account and one of her cutest selfies
Pout Perfect
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez attended the SAG Awards 2022 sporting this stunning look and even took the best mirror selfie while getting ready for the same
Mirror Selfie
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez flaunted her new hairdo on Instagram with an adorable selfie as she wrote in the captions, "New hair who dis?"
New Hair
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena dropped a sweet selfie from a party she attended and apart from flaunting her stunning look, also showcased her sense of humour in the caption
Party Click
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez left her fans mesmerised by her beauty as she dropped this gorgeous selfie after getting ready for a press day for Hotel Transylvania 2
Press Day Selfie
