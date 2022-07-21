Heading 3
Selena Gomez's quotes on love
Selena Gomez spoke about her ideal man in an interview with Vogue and said, "I’d be so stoked with a writer or producer or actor who is low-key, but those kind of guys are terrified of me"
Dream Man
Selena spoke about the constant talk about her and Justin Bieber's breakup. She said, "I'm just tired of talking about it. I never intended for my life to become a tabloid story."
Moving On
Selena once expressed that she would love to date older guys. "I feel like I look 16 sometimes, which is a bummer because I would love to date older guys,” she said
Older Guys
Selena opened up on finding someone and spoke about their role in her life and said, "You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you."
Someone Special
Selena spoke to Ryan Seacrest about finding her happiness and said, "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
Happiness
Selena spoke about the challenges of finding love when you're famous and said, "It's hard and I'm weirded out by the idea that a guy has Googled me before we meet."
Being Famous
Selena spoke about her past relationships being cursed and told Vogue, "I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships."
Cursed Relationships
Selena spoke about the qualities she would look for in her partner and said, "I don’t like, you know, show-offy. I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool.”
Boyfriend Traits
Selena has spoken about her past relationships and said, "I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
Past
When it comes to love, Selena had previously said, "I believe in second chances, but I don't believe in third or fourth chances."
Second Chances
