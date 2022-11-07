Heading 3

Selena Gomez's surprising confessions

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Revival tour

In her new documentary, My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez opened up about being“a mess every day" before her Revival tour as she struggled with body issues

Image: Getty Images

Bipolar Diagnosis

Selena Gomez stood strong about coming out with her bipolar diagnosis after her team warned her how it could “become the narrative” and affect her career

Image: Getty Images

Heartbreak Song

Selena revealed that she wrote Lose You To Love Me in 45 minutes and noted that the song is about more than just a lost love

Image: Getty Images

Past Relationship

Selena spoke about her past with Justin Bieber and said, "I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it."

Image: Getty Images

On Motherhood

Selena had previously maintained that becoming a mom may be difficult for her due to her bipolar medication but recently said, "However, I'm meant to have them, I will."

Image: Getty Images

Selena revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction with her white gown at the Emmys 2022 and said, "A lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.”

Emmys Mishap

Image: Getty Images

Selena's Kidney

The Only Murders in the Building star recently revealed that she's named her kidney that was transplanted in 2017 after Hollywood actor Fred Armisen

Image: Getty Images

Past Self

Selena reflected on what she would like to say to her 2016 self and said, "First, I would probably give myself a hug. I can't believe I was talking badly about my body."

Future Advise

Selena also had some notes to give to her future self as she told E!, she would tell the 2026 version of herself, "Girl, hopefully, you got something right and you're living your life!"

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Mental Health

Selena spoke about being a healthy place currently as she said in her documentary, "I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been."

