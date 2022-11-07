Selena Gomez's surprising confessions

Selena Gomez's surprising confessionsSurabhi RedkarNOV 07, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesRevival tourIn her new documentary, My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez opened up about being“a mess every day" before her Revival tour as she struggled with body issuesImage: Getty ImagesBipolar DiagnosisSelena Gomez stood strong about coming out with her bipolar diagnosis after her team warned her how it could “become the narrative” and affect her careerImage: Getty ImagesHeartbreak SongSelena revealed that she wrote Lose You To Love Me in 45 minutes and noted that the song is about more than just a lost loveImage: Getty ImagesPast RelationshipSelena spoke about her past with Justin Bieber and said, "I feel haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of, but then I just moved past it."Image: Getty ImagesOn MotherhoodSelena had previously maintained that becoming a mom may be difficult for her due to her bipolar medication but recently said, "However, I'm meant to have them, I will."Image: Getty ImagesSelena revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction with her white gown at the Emmys 2022 and said, "A lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.”Emmys MishapImage: Getty ImagesSelena's KidneyThe Only Murders in the Building star recently revealed that she's named her kidney that was transplanted in 2017 after Hollywood actor Fred ArmisenImage: Getty ImagesPast SelfSelena reflected on what she would like to say to her 2016 self and said, "First, I would probably give myself a hug. I can't believe I was talking badly about my body."Future AdviseSelena also had some notes to give to her future self as she told E!, she would tell the 2026 version of herself, "Girl, hopefully, you got something right and you're living your life!"Image: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesMental HealthSelena spoke about being a healthy place currently as she said in her documentary, "I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been."THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Matthew McConaughey's career highlightsClick Here