 Self-Love Quotes From K-dramas

Sugandha Srivastava

April 9, 2023

Entertainment

“One day, one spring, I will fully bloom”

The Glory

Source: Netflix 

“Words spat out by people who don’t know me are not worth my attention. I’m not going to run or hide anymore”

True Beauty

Source: tvN

“You can slow down if you’re struggling. Just don’t give up”

Run On

Source: JTBC

“I’m trying to become friends with myself rather than others”

Summer Strike

Source: ENA

“You don’t need to be on anyone’s side but your own”

Itaewon Class

Source: JTBC

“It’s not like I can do it at the moment. But I’ll make it happen someday”

The Fabulous

Source: Netflix 

“Being happy by my own standards is all I need in life, right?”

When The Camellia Blooms

Source: Netflix 

“Dear future me, it’s okay if you didn’t turn out the way I wanted because I’m still the one who loves and roots for you the most”

Hello, me

Source: KBS2

“Life may seem so long, but it really isn’t. Throw away unnecessary thoughts and be honest with yourself”

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Source: tvN

“This will be an excruciatingly long fight. Even if you only see a tiny shred of hope, hold on to it. And do not let it go”

One Ordinary Day

Source: Coupang Play

