“One day, one spring, I will fully bloom”
The Glory
Source: Netflix
“Words spat out by people who don’t know me are not worth my attention. I’m not going to run or hide anymore”
True Beauty
Source: tvN
“You can slow down if you’re struggling. Just don’t give up”
Run On
Source: JTBC
“I’m trying to become friends with myself rather than others”
Summer Strike
Source: ENA
“You don’t need to be on anyone’s side but your own”
Itaewon Class
Source: JTBC
“It’s not like I can do it at the moment. But I’ll make it happen someday”
The Fabulous
Source: Netflix
“Being happy by my own standards is all I need in life, right?”
When The Camellia Blooms
Source: Netflix
“Dear future me, it’s okay if you didn’t turn out the way I wanted because I’m still the one who loves and roots for you the most”
Hello, me
Source: KBS2
“Life may seem so long, but it really isn’t. Throw away unnecessary thoughts and be honest with yourself”
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Source: tvN
“This will be an excruciatingly long fight. Even if you only see a tiny shred of hope, hold on to it. And do not let it go”
One Ordinary Day
Source: Coupang Play
