FT. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Selfie affair
Sneha Hiro
NOV 11 , 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Vanity scenes
When Bebo offered a starry glimpse of herself from the vanity!
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Vacay diaries
Kareena captured a romantic moment with Saif during their trip to the UK
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Visitor on-set
Taimur had paid a visit to mommy on the sets. But clearly, he wasn't interested in posing with her
Image : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Healthy, what?
Bebo ditched her healthy diet and binged on a yummylicious croissant
VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Throwback to Bebo's kaftan series and natural glow!
Kaftan love
IImage: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
First glimpse
When Bebo posted this awwdorable monochrome picture to share the first glimpse of Jeh
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Sunshine girl
The actress dropped an unfiltered selfie while enjoying a sunny day by the pool at her house
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Picture perfect
Bebo, Saif and Taimur are all smiles in this picture-perfect frame!
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Hot mama
In this one, Bebo flaunted her baby bump in pink athleisure
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Pout it out
We totally love Bebo when she does her classic pout
