Seo Yea-ji's 10 Most Iconic Roles

In this intense thriller, Seo plays Im Sang-mi, a young woman trapped in a religious cult. Sang-mi's plea for help sets off a tense battle against the cult's influence.
Im Sang-mi – Save Me
Seo Yea-ji stars in a brief yet compelling role as Princess Sook Myung. The star-studded series with BTS' V explores friendship, love, and political intrigue in ancient Korea.
Princess Sook Myung – Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Seo is Soo-jin, a woman who starts seeing the future after losing her memory, in this thriller-mystery film. Her performance deepens the suspenseful story.
Soo-jin – Recalled
Seo Yea-ji takes on a dual role in this melodrama. She portrays a woman seeking revenge against those who destroyed her family.
Lee Ra-el / Kim Sun-bin – Eve
Seo Yea-ji gives an engaging performance as Ko Moon-young, a children's author with antisocial personality disorder. Her nuanced handling of emotional vulnerability and resilience received positive reviews from critics.
Ko Moon-young – It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Seo is a shrewd nightclub manager caught up in a crime investigation in this crime drama, highlighting her versatility.
Seong Eun-yeong – By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture
Seo plays a fierce lawyer who joins forces with a gangster turned informant to battle corruption. Her acting finds the right balance between toughness and compassion.
Ha Jae-yi – Lawless Lawyer
In this horror movie, Seo portrays a novice director who is fixated on finding out the truth about a prohibited film.
Park Mi-jung – Warning: Do Not Play
In this historical drama, Seo plays Queen Jeongsun, delivering a poised performance that adds depth to the royal court's dynamics.
Queen Jeongsun – The Throne
Jeongwon, who is tired of looking after her ill mother, decides to commit suicide. Soo Wan, a police officer, grapples with his mother's suicide. They two meet and make a suicide pact.