SEVENTEEN members and their Zodiac signs
S.Coups, the confident leader, roars like a lion with charisma. His warmth and strength guide SEVENTEEN's journey, setting a passionate tone for the group's success
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol) - Leo
Jeonghan, the serene Libra, brings balance to SEVENTEEN. His gentle aura and graceful presence create a harmonious atmosphere, making him a crucial component of the group
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Jeonghan - Libra
Joshua, the free spirit and philosopher, shoots arrows of inspiration. His warm vocals and optimistic spirit add a touch of adventure and versatility to SEVENTEEN's dynamics
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Joshua (Hong Jisoo) - Sagittarius
Jun, the dynamic Gemini, dazzles with dual personalities. From intense performances to charming smiles, his energy keeps SEVENTEEN's stages ever-changing and engaging
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Jun - Gemini
Hoshi, the energetic Gemini, sparkles with versatility. As the performance leader, he injects dynamic moves, and his charm dazzles like a celestial twin
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung) - Gemini
Wonwoo, the emotional Cancer, weaves sensitivity into powerful lyrics. His deep introspection adds layers to SEVENTEEN's emotional resonance and lyrical storytelling
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Wonwoo - Cancer
Woozi, the Scorpio maestro, dives into deep musical waters. His intense passion and transformative compositions elevate SEVENTEEN's sound to mystical realms
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Woozi (Lee Jihoon) - Scorpio
DK, the dreamy and empathetic Pisces, creates a river of emotions with his vocals. His harmonious presence adds a soulful dimension to SEVENTEEN's melodies
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
DK (Lee Seokmin) - Pisces
Mingyu, the fiery Aries force, ignites SEVENTEEN's visuals with charisma. His dynamic stage presence and leadership mirror the bold spirit of the ram
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Mingyu - Aries
The8, mysterious and intense like a Scorpio, brings depth to SEVENTEEN's dance line. His enigmatic charisma and fluid movements cast a spell on the stage
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
The8 (Xu Minghao) - Scorpio
Seungkwan, the disciplined Capricorn, scales musical peaks. His vibrant personality and vocal prowess anchor SEVENTEEN with earthly determination
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Seungkwan - Capricorn
Vernon, the poetic Pisces, adds lyrical depth to SEVENTEEN. His introspective verses and dreamy aura contribute to the group's diverse artistic palette
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Vernon (Hansol) - Pisces
Dino, the youngest Pisces, embodies youthful spirit and artistic intuition. His evolving skills and boundless energy inject vibrant hues into SEVENTEEN's tapestry
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
Dino (Lee Chan) - Pisces