November 22, 2023

SEVENTEEN members and their Zodiac signs

S.Coups, the confident leader, roars like a lion with charisma. His warmth and strength guide SEVENTEEN's journey, setting a passionate tone for the group's success

S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol) - Leo

Jeonghan, the serene Libra, brings balance to SEVENTEEN. His gentle aura and graceful presence create a harmonious atmosphere, making him a crucial component of the group

Jeonghan - Libra

Joshua, the free spirit and philosopher, shoots arrows of inspiration. His warm vocals and optimistic spirit add a touch of adventure and versatility to SEVENTEEN's dynamics

Joshua (Hong Jisoo) - Sagittarius

Jun, the dynamic Gemini, dazzles with dual personalities. From intense performances to charming smiles, his energy keeps SEVENTEEN's stages ever-changing and engaging

Jun - Gemini

Hoshi, the energetic Gemini, sparkles with versatility. As the performance leader, he injects dynamic moves, and his charm dazzles like a celestial twin

Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung) - Gemini

Wonwoo, the emotional Cancer, weaves sensitivity into powerful lyrics. His deep introspection adds layers to SEVENTEEN's emotional resonance and lyrical storytelling

Wonwoo - Cancer

Woozi, the Scorpio maestro, dives into deep musical waters. His intense passion and transformative compositions elevate SEVENTEEN's sound to mystical realms

Woozi (Lee Jihoon) - Scorpio

DK, the dreamy and empathetic Pisces, creates a river of emotions with his vocals. His harmonious presence adds a soulful dimension to SEVENTEEN's melodies

DK (Lee Seokmin) - Pisces

Mingyu, the fiery Aries force, ignites SEVENTEEN's visuals with charisma. His dynamic stage presence and leadership mirror the bold spirit of the ram

Mingyu - Aries

The8, mysterious and intense like a Scorpio, brings depth to SEVENTEEN's dance line. His enigmatic charisma and fluid movements cast a spell on the stage

The8 (Xu Minghao) - Scorpio

Seungkwan, the disciplined Capricorn, scales musical peaks. His vibrant personality and vocal prowess anchor SEVENTEEN with earthly determination

Seungkwan - Capricorn

Vernon, the poetic Pisces, adds lyrical depth to SEVENTEEN. His introspective verses and dreamy aura contribute to the group's diverse artistic palette

Vernon (Hansol) - Pisces

Dino, the youngest Pisces, embodies youthful spirit and artistic intuition. His evolving skills and boundless energy inject vibrant hues into SEVENTEEN's tapestry

Dino (Lee Chan) - Pisces

