DECEMBER 04, 2023

Entertainment

SEVENTEEN members from tallest to shortest 

Towering visual and rapper, Mingyu commands attention with his charismatic stage presence and striking visuals, contributing to SEVENTEEN's powerful performances

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Mingyu (Kim Mingyu): 187.2 cm 

Deep-voiced rapper and intellectual lyricist, Wonwoo's enigmatic aura adds depth to SEVENTEEN's dynamic performances, captivating fans with his thoughtful presence

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Wonwoo (Jeon Wonwoo): 182 cm 

Elegant lead dancer and visual, Jun's sophisticated moves and striking appearance bring a refined flair to SEVENTEEN's stage, leaving a lasting impression

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jun (Wen Junhui): 182 cm 

Exceptional main dancer and Chinese member, The8's dance skills and unique background contribute to SEVENTEEN's global appeal, bridging cultures through artistry

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The8 (Xu Minghao): 180 cm 

Energetic main vocalist and lively performer, DK's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence add a vibrant dimension to SEVENTEEN's musical repertoire

Image: Pledis Entertainment

DK (DoKyeom): 179 cm 

Charismatic leader and skilled rapper, S.Coups sets the tone for SEVENTEEN's powerful performances, leading with authority and adding energy to the group

Image: Pledis Entertainment

S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol): 178 cm 

Angelic vocalist and visual, Jeonghan's ethereal beauty and sweet vocals contribute to SEVENTEEN's heavenly harmonies, leaving fans enchanted

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jeonghan (Yoon Jeonghan): 178 cm 

Multilingual rapper and lyricist, Vernon's unique background and smooth verses add depth to SEVENTEEN's diverse musicality, creating a distinctive impact

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Vernon (Hansol Vernon Chwe): 178 cm 

Lead vocalist and guitarist, Joshua's soothing vocals and charming presence create a warm, comforting atmosphere within SEVENTEEN's diverse musical spectrum

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Joshua (Joshua Hong): 177 cm 

Main dancer and dynamic performer, Hoshi's explosive dance skills and infectious energy make him a standout member, driving SEVENTEEN's captivating choreography

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hoshi (Kwon Soon-young): 177 cm 

Main vocalist and variety king, SeungKwan's versatile talents bring laughter and vocal prowess to SEVENTEEN's performances, making him a beloved member

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SeungKwan (Boo Seungkwan): 175 cm 

Maknae and lead dancer, Dino's youthful energy and versatile talents, from rapping to dancing, complete SEVENTEEN's dynamic lineup, showcasing the group's well-rounded prowess

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Dino (Lee Chan): 172 cm 

Leader of the vocal team and producer, despite his height, Woozi's musical genius and compact charisma make him a central figure in SEVENTEEN's success

Image: Pledis Entertainment

WooZi (Lee Jihoon): 166 cm 

