SEVENTEEN members from tallest to shortest
Towering visual and rapper, Mingyu commands attention with his charismatic stage presence and striking visuals, contributing to SEVENTEEN's powerful performances
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Mingyu (Kim Mingyu): 187.2 cm
Deep-voiced rapper and intellectual lyricist, Wonwoo's enigmatic aura adds depth to SEVENTEEN's dynamic performances, captivating fans with his thoughtful presence
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Wonwoo (Jeon Wonwoo): 182 cm
Elegant lead dancer and visual, Jun's sophisticated moves and striking appearance bring a refined flair to SEVENTEEN's stage, leaving a lasting impression
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun (Wen Junhui): 182 cm
Exceptional main dancer and Chinese member, The8's dance skills and unique background contribute to SEVENTEEN's global appeal, bridging cultures through artistry
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The8 (Xu Minghao): 180 cm
Energetic main vocalist and lively performer, DK's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence add a vibrant dimension to SEVENTEEN's musical repertoire
Image: Pledis Entertainment
DK (DoKyeom): 179 cm
Charismatic leader and skilled rapper, S.Coups sets the tone for SEVENTEEN's powerful performances, leading with authority and adding energy to the group
Image: Pledis Entertainment
S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol): 178 cm
Angelic vocalist and visual, Jeonghan's ethereal beauty and sweet vocals contribute to SEVENTEEN's heavenly harmonies, leaving fans enchanted
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jeonghan (Yoon Jeonghan): 178 cm
Multilingual rapper and lyricist, Vernon's unique background and smooth verses add depth to SEVENTEEN's diverse musicality, creating a distinctive impact
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Vernon (Hansol Vernon Chwe): 178 cm
Lead vocalist and guitarist, Joshua's soothing vocals and charming presence create a warm, comforting atmosphere within SEVENTEEN's diverse musical spectrum
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Joshua (Joshua Hong): 177 cm
Main dancer and dynamic performer, Hoshi's explosive dance skills and infectious energy make him a standout member, driving SEVENTEEN's captivating choreography
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hoshi (Kwon Soon-young): 177 cm
Main vocalist and variety king, SeungKwan's versatile talents bring laughter and vocal prowess to SEVENTEEN's performances, making him a beloved member
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SeungKwan (Boo Seungkwan): 175 cm
Maknae and lead dancer, Dino's youthful energy and versatile talents, from rapping to dancing, complete SEVENTEEN's dynamic lineup, showcasing the group's well-rounded prowess
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Dino (Lee Chan): 172 cm
Click Here
Leader of the vocal team and producer, despite his height, Woozi's musical genius and compact charisma make him a central figure in SEVENTEEN's success
Image: Pledis Entertainment
WooZi (Lee Jihoon): 166 cm