SEVENTEEN quotes to make your day better
Life can take me anywhere, but I will still work hard for it – Yoon Jeonghan.
Image credits: Pledis Entertainment
You can do it. Keep saying that and believe in yourself. You can do it! – Moon Junhui.
Don't live for other people's expectations and don't care about other people's views. Have faith in yourself – Hoshi.
Don't live with shame about yourself – Wonwoo.
There is no end to your dream journey, but it's okay to take a break today – Woozi.
Develop your interests, increase your own attractiveness – The8.
You should try your best for everything in life. Don't give up – Mingyu.
Once this tiring journey ends, we will become something the world has never seen – Dino.
Success is not the key to happiness, but happiness is the key to success – Seungkwan.
The main figure in your life is you. So, believe in yourself and go for it! – D.K.
