Pujya Doss

APRIL 17, 2024

Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's THE8 boyfriend material photos you should see

The8 has a contagious smile that makes him look warm and approachable

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

He's pictured in clothes you could imagine wearing on a date, like sweaters, hoodies, or t-shirts

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

Maybe he's laughing at something, lost in thought, or looking at you with a soft expression

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

He could be strolling through a park, enjoying a coffee, or just hanging out in a scenic location

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

Maybe he's gazing out a window or reading a book, showing his sensitive side

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

Maybe he's doing something silly or caught in a funny candid moment

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

He might be cooking a meal, working on a project, or showing his responsible side

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

Maybe he's dressed up for a special occasion, showing his sophisticated side

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

He might be making direct eye contact, creating a sense of intimacy

Maybe he's dancing, practicing martial arts, or showing his passion for something

Image credits: THE8’s Instagram

