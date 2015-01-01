SEVENTEEN's top 10 collaborations
It is the second digital single by SEVENTEEN. The song was released in August 2022 and features English singer Anne-Marie on the track
WORLD (feat. Anne-Marie) by SEVENTEEN
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN BSS is a sub-unit of the group. The unit has DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan. The song was released in February 2023 as the lead single from their first single album Second Wind
Fighting (feat. Lee Yong Ji) by SEVENTEEN BSS (BooSeokSoon)
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
This song features the Norwegian artist Peder Elias and is one of the singles from their first single album Second Wind. A soothing song perfect to finish off a tough and tiring day
7PM (feat. Peder Elias) by SEVENTEEN BSS (BooSeokSoon)
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
This song was released in 2015 as a single. The song is about two people sharing their feelings but through asking questions and seeking answers, hence the title Q&A
Q&A (feat. Ailee) by SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, Woozi, and Vernon
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Vernon teamed up with Los Angeles-based hip hop artist Tobi Lou to release this track in 2019. Vernon gave the rap verse both in Korean and English for the song
Looped Up by Tobi Lou (feat. SEVENTEEN’s Vernon)
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
The song was released in January 2016. It is a valentine day ballad. The song expresses a sweet and exciting confession to the one they love
Chocolate by Yoon Jong Shin & SEVENTEEN’s Vocal Team
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Fire is a song by the hip-hop team of SEVENTEEN. The team has S Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon. It is one of the tracks from their 10th mini-album FML
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
FIRE by SEVENTEEN’s Hip-Hop Team
This song is by the performance team of SEVENTEEN. The team has Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino. It is one of the tracks from their 10th mini-album FML
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
I Don’t Understand But I Luv U by SEVENTEEN’s Performance Team
This song is by the vocal team of SEVENTEEN. The team has Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan. It is one of the tracks from their 10th mini-album FML
Dust by SEVENTEEN’s Vocal Team
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
It is a track by S.Coups, Hoshi, and Woozi who are collectively called the leaders of SEVENTEEN. They head the Hip-Hop, Performance, and Vocal Teams respectively. It is one of the tracks from their album Sector 17
CHEERS by SEVENTEEN’s Leaders
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment