JAN 20, 2023

Shaakuntalam: All about Arha's debut

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha will be stepping into acting soon and the fans cannot be more excited for the little one.

Stepping into the limelight

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The little munchkin will be making her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha plays the role of Prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam starring Samantha and Dev Mohan.

Little Bharat

Image: IMDb

Just recently, the makers unveiled the thrilling trailer of Shaakuntalam, and Arha stole in the show in the last frame of the clip.

A show-stealer

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

When asked about his daughter's acting debut, Allu Arjun was quoted saying, "But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen."

AA's reaction

On the other hand, Samantha revealed, "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done.”

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Co-star Samantha

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arha's debut in South films will mark the fourth generation of the Allu family being a part of Indian cinema.

Continuing the proud legacy

Meanwhile, Allu Arha is already among the most famous star kids in the South. The little one makes frequent appearances on her parent's Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy social media.

A star in the making

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Shaakuntalam is based on the famous play by Kalidas, Shakuntala. The story narrates the timeless love saga of Shakuntala and King Dushyant.

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The story of Shaakuntalam

After much anticipation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer mythological drama Shaakuntalam will reach the cinema halls on 17th February this year.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Shaakuntala release

