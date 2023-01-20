JAN 20, 2023
Shaakuntalam: All about Arha's debut
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha will be stepping into acting soon and the fans cannot be more excited for the little one.
Stepping into the limelight
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The little munchkin will be making her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.
Shaakuntalam
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha plays the role of Prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam starring Samantha and Dev Mohan.
Little Bharat
Image: IMDb
Just recently, the makers unveiled the thrilling trailer of Shaakuntalam, and Arha stole in the show in the last frame of the clip.
A show-stealer
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
When asked about his daughter's acting debut, Allu Arjun was quoted saying, "But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen."
AA's reaction
On the other hand, Samantha revealed, "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done.”
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Co-star Samantha
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arha's debut in South films will mark the fourth generation of the Allu family being a part of Indian cinema.
Continuing the proud legacy
Meanwhile, Allu Arha is already among the most famous star kids in the South. The little one makes frequent appearances on her parent's Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy social media.
A star in the making
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Shaakuntalam is based on the famous play by Kalidas, Shakuntala. The story narrates the timeless love saga of Shakuntala and King Dushyant.
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The story of Shaakuntalam
After much anticipation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer mythological drama Shaakuntalam will reach the cinema halls on 17th February this year.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Shaakuntala release
