Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 09, 2022
Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi’s mushy moments
Warm hug
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
The couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul look adorable as they hug tightly and enjoy the beautiful view
Enjoying at waterfall
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
In the video, the couple is seen having lots of fun playing with water as they enjoy at the waterfall
In the picture, the couple is seen enjoying a romantic date on the birthday of Kanchi Kaul. They are seen by themselves as they enjoyed the sunset
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
Romantic date
In the picture, Shabir and Kanchi are seen living their best life and enjoying their time together. He captioned, “May the craziness always continue.”
Fun times together
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
Costume party
The couple likes to do fun and party together, and at the Haloween party, they are seen dressed up in scary outfits
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
In the picture, the couple is seen close to each other and the happiness of being with each other is evident on their face
Mushy moments
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
In the cute pic, Kanchi is seen giving Shabir a peck on his cheek. The romance between the duo truly gives the couple goals
Kiss on cheek
Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram
Doing fun activities
Kumkum Bhagya actor is seen enjoying ice skating with his wife as he captioned, “Keeping it exciting , wild and loved up since 52,56,000 minutes…..”
Image source- Kanchi Kaul instagram
The couple is seen spending some quality time together at the beach as they twin in white
Romantic Trip
Image source- Kanchi Kaul instagram
The couple looks stunning together as they create fashion trends for traditional outfits. Both of them have sported navy blue outfits
Festivity
