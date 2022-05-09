Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 09, 2022

Heading 3

Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi’s mushy moments

Warm hug

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

The couple Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul look adorable as they hug tightly and enjoy the beautiful view

Enjoying at waterfall

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

In the video, the couple is seen having lots of fun playing with water as they enjoy at the waterfall

In the picture, the couple is seen enjoying a romantic date on the birthday of Kanchi Kaul. They are seen by themselves as they enjoyed the sunset

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

Romantic date

In the picture, Shabir and Kanchi are seen living their best life and enjoying their time together. He captioned, “May the craziness always continue.”

Fun times together

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

Costume party

The couple likes to do fun and party together, and at the Haloween party, they are seen dressed up in scary outfits

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

In the picture, the couple is seen close to each other and the happiness of being with each other is evident on their face

Mushy moments

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

In the cute pic, Kanchi is seen giving Shabir a peck on his cheek. The romance between the duo truly gives the couple goals

Kiss on cheek

Image source- Shabir Ahluwalia instagram

Doing fun activities

Kumkum Bhagya actor is seen enjoying ice skating with his wife as he captioned, “Keeping it exciting , wild and loved up since 52,56,000 minutes…..”

Image source- Kanchi Kaul instagram

The couple is seen spending some quality time together at the beach as they twin in white

Romantic Trip

Image source- Kanchi Kaul instagram

The couple looks stunning together as they create fashion trends for traditional outfits. Both of them have sported navy blue outfits

Festivity

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs-inspired work from home outfits

Click Here