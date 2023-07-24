Heading 3
Shafaq Naaz on marriage being called off
Shafaq Naaz made her acting debut with Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai in 2010
The actress has risen to fame with her amazing performances in Mahabharat and Chidiya Ghar
Recently, the artist made an appearance on the BB OTT 2 to guide her sister Falaq Naazz
The Teri Meri Love Stories fame was all set to get married but her marriage was called off
The Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai diva revealed that her marriage is not called-off but postponed
The talented star has some disagreements with her partner’s family. She wants the marriage to happen in a positive space
The disagreements between both families facilitated Shafaq and her partner to take this major decision
Though there have been arguments between the families, Shafaq has credited her partner who has been her pillar of strength
The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala enchantress disclosed that she is grateful that her partner has not judged her and her family during the Sheezan Khan controversy
The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin diva commented that she could not spend her life with someone who will not support her in difficult times
