Heading 3
Shah Rukh Khan:
A complete family man
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Soaking up the sun with Aryan and AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan Can be seen chilling with Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in Barcelona
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Selfie with his 'beautiful women'
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan posed for a selfie with Suhana Khan as they visited their daughter’s college for her graduation ceremony
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Posing with his ladylove
We're all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the couple posed for a stunning selfie
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan chilling with AbRam
Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan can be seen enjoying doing nothing on a lazy Sunday
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Posers
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan make for a stylish father-daughter duo in this picture
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Handsome hunks
The Bollywood king spent Thanksgiving with his son Aryan and posed for a selfie where they looked handsome as ever
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Happy family
Looking like a happy family, Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam can be seen flaunting their smiles as they twin in white
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Postcard-worthy photo
Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen planting kisses on Shah Rukh Khan's cheeks and it's definitely a postcard-worthy photo
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Major throwback
In this throwback photo, King Khan wore a grey T-shirt, and Mrs. Khan stunned in a white shirt as both happily pose for the shutterbugs
Click Here
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
One with his mother-in-law
This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber will definitely bring a smile to your face