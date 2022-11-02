Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan:
 A complete family man

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Soaking up the sun with Aryan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan Can be seen chilling with Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan in Barcelona

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Selfie with his 'beautiful women'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan posed for a selfie with Suhana Khan as they visited their daughter’s college for her graduation ceremony

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

 Posing with his ladylove

We're all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the couple posed for a stunning selfie

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan chilling with AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam Khan can be seen enjoying doing nothing on a lazy Sunday

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Posers

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan make for a stylish father-daughter duo in this picture

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

 Handsome hunks

The Bollywood king spent Thanksgiving with his son Aryan and posed for a selfie where they looked handsome as ever

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Happy family

Looking like a happy family, Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam can be seen flaunting their smiles as they twin in white

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Postcard-worthy photo

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen planting kisses on Shah Rukh Khan's cheeks and it's definitely a postcard-worthy photo

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Major throwback

In this throwback photo, King Khan wore a grey T-shirt, and Mrs. Khan stunned in a white shirt as both happily pose for the shutterbugs

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

One with his mother-in-law

This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber will definitely bring a smile to your face

