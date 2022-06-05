Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan and his leading ladies

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

King Khan and Kajol’s jodi is one of the most loved onscreen jodis. They have given us several hit movies like DDLJ, Baazigar, K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, etc

Kajol

She made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 release Om Shanti Om. They went on to share the screen again in Happy New Year and Chennai Express. And now, will again be seen together in Pathaan

Deepika Padukone

Just like Deepika, Anushka Sharma also made her big Bollywood debut opposite King Khan in the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She romanced Shah Rukh Khan in the film

Anushka Sharma

Can we ever get enough SRK and Aishwarya’s chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas? Apart from this, SRK had also romanced the former beauty queen in Mohabbatein

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit make for another one of the most loved onscreen pairs. They have worked together in movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Koyla, Devdas, etc

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood’s dimple girl had worked with SRK in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Fans still rave about their chemistry in Veer Zaara

Preity Zinta

Sushmita and SRK’s chemistry was ‘on-point’ in the 2004 release Main Hoon Na. Their sizzling number ‘Tumhe jo maine dekha’ grabbed many eyeballs

Sushmita Sen

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have been considered the ‘it’ couple

Rani Mukerji

It has always been a treat to watch Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame in movies like Duplicate, Yes Boss, etc

Juhi Chawla

Katrina and King Khan gave fans a wheezing moment with their romance in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Katrina Kaif

