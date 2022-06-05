Heading 3
Shah Rukh Khan and his leading ladies
JUNE 06, 2022
King Khan and Kajol’s jodi is one of the most loved onscreen jodis. They have given us several hit movies like DDLJ, Baazigar, K3G, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, etc
Kajol
She made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 release Om Shanti Om. They went on to share the screen again in Happy New Year and Chennai Express. And now, will again be seen together in Pathaan
Deepika Padukone
Just like Deepika, Anushka Sharma also made her big Bollywood debut opposite King Khan in the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She romanced Shah Rukh Khan in the film
Anushka Sharma
Can we ever get enough SRK and Aishwarya’s chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas? Apart from this, SRK had also romanced the former beauty queen in Mohabbatein
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit make for another one of the most loved onscreen pairs. They have worked together in movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Koyla, Devdas, etc
Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood’s dimple girl had worked with SRK in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Fans still rave about their chemistry in Veer Zaara
Preity Zinta
Sushmita and SRK’s chemistry was ‘on-point’ in the 2004 release Main Hoon Na. Their sizzling number ‘Tumhe jo maine dekha’ grabbed many eyeballs
Sushmita Sen
From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have been considered the ‘it’ couple
Rani Mukerji
It has always been a treat to watch Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame in movies like Duplicate, Yes Boss, etc
Juhi Chawla
Katrina and King Khan gave fans a wheezing moment with their romance in Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Katrina Kaif
