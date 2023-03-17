MAR 17, 2023

Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan & Sanjay Dutt team up for action thriller 'Jawan'

'Jawan' is a patriotic action drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a soldier on a mission to stop a terrorist group, aided by Deepika Padukone & Nayanthara

Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance in 'Jawan' as Shah Rukh's mentor and ally, with a crucial role in the climax

Atlee Kumar, known for blockbusters like 'Theri', directs his Bollywood debut with 'Jawan', aiming to create a pan-India film for all audiences

'Jawan' is a high-budget project by Red Chillies and Reliance Entertainment, with action sequences and visual effects shot in multiple locations

AR Rahman composes music for 'Jawan', featuring six songs including popular artists like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah

Some pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' have been leaked online, revealing details about the characters and scenes

Jawan's trailer is reported to release on April 2, 2023. However, there is no confirmation of it yet

'Jawan' is expected to be one of the biggest hits of 2023 and break box office records

'Jawan' is releasing in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

