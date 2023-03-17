MAR 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan & Sanjay Dutt team up for action thriller 'Jawan'
Image: Pinkvilla
SRK and Sanjay Dutt team up for 'Jawan'
Image: Jawan (2023) - IMDb
'Jawan' is a patriotic action drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a soldier on a mission to stop a terrorist group, aided by Deepika Padukone & Nayanthara
SRK plays patriotic army officer
Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance in 'Jawan' as Shah Rukh's mentor and ally, with a crucial role in the climax
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt mentors SRK in crucial role
Atlee Kumar, known for blockbusters like 'Theri', directs his Bollywood debut with 'Jawan', aiming to create a pan-India film for all audiences
Image: Atlee Kumar’s Instagram
Atlee Kumar directs SRK in debut Bollywood film
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment Twitter
Jawan is an ambitious project with a Rs 200 crore budget
'Jawan' is a high-budget project by Red Chillies and Reliance Entertainment, with action sequences and visual effects shot in multiple locations
AR Rahman composes music for 'Jawan', featuring six songs including popular artists like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah
Image: A.R. Rahman’s Instagram
AR Rahman has composed music
Some pictures from the sets of 'Jawan' have been leaked online, revealing details about the characters and scenes
Image: Jawan (2023) - IMDb
Leaked 'Jawan' set pictures create excitement
Jawan's trailer is reported to release on April 2, 2023. However, there is no confirmation of it yet
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Jawan's trailer launch
'Jawan' is expected to be one of the biggest hits of 2023 and break box office records
Image: Jawan (2023) - IMDb
Expected to be 2023's biggest hit
'Jawan' is releasing in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
'Jawan' will release in multiple languages
