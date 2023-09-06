Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan films that crossed 100 Cr
Shah Rukh Khan is not only the Badshah of Bollywood but also rules the box office like a King. The actor has given 8 films that are part of 100 crores club
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDB
King Khan's recently released film, Pathaan broke all the previous records and set a new all time record by topping the charts and collecting a lifetime domestic nett of 524 crores (Hindi) at the box office
Pathaan
Image: IMDB
Ra.One was Shah Rukh Khan's first film that marked his entry into the 100 crore club. The film made a total collection of 112 crores nett at the Indian box office
Image: IMDB
Ra.One
His second film in the 100 crores club was Don 2. The Farhan Akhtar directorial film collected 107 crores nett. at the domestic box office
Don 2
Image: IMDB
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Image: IMDB
Yash Chopra's last directorial film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan clashed with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar at the box office. However, both of them emerged as winners. The SRK starrer collected 101 crores nett. in India
The first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Shetty marked its way into the 200 crores club. The film collected 207 crores nett. in India
Chennai Express
Image: IMDB
The comedy action entertainer, Happy New Year directed by Farah Khan had made a total of 239 crores nett in its lifetime run
Happy New Year
Image: IMDB
Another Rohit Shetty directorial, Dilwale couldn't stand on the expectations of the fans but definitely grossed a good number to be a part of the 100 crore club. The film raked over 140 crores nett. in India
Dilwale
Image: IMDB
The action drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan as leads clashed with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Raees made a total collection of 128 crores nett. at the box office
Raees
Image: IMDB
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, Jawan this friday. The movie is expected to emerge even bigger than Pathaan at the box office
Jawan
Image: IMDB
pinkvilla
information source
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.