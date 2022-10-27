Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's romantic pics

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Vintage vibes

Gauri Khan is seen leaning on Shah Rukh Khan who is comforting her with a hug in this black and white photo.

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Together forever

King Khan is seen sporting a grey t-shirt, and Mrs. Khan stunned in a white shirt as both happily pose for the shutterbugs.

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

 Love is in the air

Gauri Khan looks stunning as she poses for the camera, while Shah Rukh Khan can't keep his eyes off her

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Can't take eyes off

This photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan shows a sweet moment between the duo as they gazed into each other's eyes romantically.

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Stylish couple

Shah Rukh Khan suited up in black and looked like the king he is, while Gauri Khan's black gown complemented her husband.

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Double trouble

Gauri Khan is seen standing in between Shah Rukh Khan and his honorary statue while sporting a sparkling smile in Paris. 

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Unmissable throwback

The picture is from the time Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended an IPL auction together. 

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

All hearts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan posed for a romantic photo from their family vacation from Barcelona.

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

 Happy picture

Shah Rukh Khan shared a lovely selfie with Gauri Khan on World Theatre Day and described being with her as "being on stage."

Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Picture perfect

Shah Rukh posted a selfie with his wifey Gauri on his 28th wedding anniversary and said how it 'feels like forever, seems like yesterday'.

