Heading 3
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's romantic pics
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Vintage vibes
Gauri Khan is seen leaning on Shah Rukh Khan who is comforting her with a hug in this black and white photo.
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Together forever
King Khan is seen sporting a grey t-shirt, and Mrs. Khan stunned in a white shirt as both happily pose for the shutterbugs.
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Love is in the air
Gauri Khan looks stunning as she poses for the camera, while Shah Rukh Khan can't keep his eyes off her
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Can't take eyes off
This photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan shows a sweet moment between the duo as they gazed into each other's eyes romantically.
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Stylish couple
Shah Rukh Khan suited up in black and looked like the king he is, while Gauri Khan's black gown complemented her husband.
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Double trouble
Gauri Khan is seen standing in between Shah Rukh Khan and his honorary statue while sporting a sparkling smile in Paris.
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Unmissable throwback
The picture is from the time Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended an IPL auction together.
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
All hearts
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan posed for a romantic photo from their family vacation from Barcelona.
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Happy picture
Shah Rukh Khan shared a lovely selfie with Gauri Khan on World Theatre Day and described being with her as "being on stage."
Source: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Picture perfect
Shah Rukh posted a selfie with his wifey Gauri on his 28th wedding anniversary and said how it 'feels like forever, seems like yesterday'.