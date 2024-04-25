Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan is back as ‘Don’


After a massive box office comeback, Shah Rukh Khan is presently working on his next biggie

Shah Rukh Khan

As we reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's immediate next release will be King followed by Pathaan 2 and Tiger VS Pathaan 

King

As per the latest updates, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play a Don in his upcoming movie, King

New Report

Reportedly, the actor will be seen donning a long hair look with a faint beard 

Don Look

SRK’s character in King is designed as cool, full of attitude and swag. It will also have some grey shades

Grey Character

SRK’s presence in King is not limited to a mere cameo, but it is now reworked as a full-fledged Shah Rukh Khan movie

Not A Cameo

The movie will also star Suhana Khan and it will mark her Bollywood entry 

Suhana Khan's Debut

Sujoy Ghosh is set to direct the action thriller on a big budget. Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand are jointly bankrolling the movie while Sid is also overseeing the action blocks 

Makers

The movie is likely to go on floors by September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025

Shooting & Release

Don Connection!

Fans loved SRK in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. Although, the actor is no more part of Don 3, however, he decided to mend his character in King on a quite similar graph 

