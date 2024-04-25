Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 25, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan is back as ‘Don’
After a massive box office comeback, Shah Rukh Khan is presently working on his next biggie
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Credits: IMDb
As we reported earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's immediate next release will be King followed by Pathaan 2 and Tiger VS Pathaan
Image Credits: IMDb
King
As per the latest updates, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to play a Don in his upcoming movie, King
Image Credits: IMDb
New Report
Reportedly, the actor will be seen donning a long hair look with a faint beard
Don Look
Image Credits: IMDb
SRK’s character in King is designed as cool, full of attitude and swag. It will also have some grey shades
Grey Character
Image Credits: IMDb
SRK’s presence in King is not limited to a mere cameo, but it is now reworked as a full-fledged Shah Rukh Khan movie
Not A Cameo
Image Credits: IMDb
The movie will also star Suhana Khan and it will mark her Bollywood entry
Suhana Khan's Debut
Image: Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Sujoy Ghosh is set to direct the action thriller on a big budget. Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand are jointly bankrolling the movie while Sid is also overseeing the action blocks
Makers
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
The movie is likely to go on floors by September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025
Shooting & Release
Image Credits: IMDb
Don Connection!
Image Credits: IMDb
Fans loved SRK in Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. Although, the actor is no more part of Don 3, however, he decided to mend his character in King on a quite similar graph
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.