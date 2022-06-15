Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan’s best cameos

Prerna Verma

JUNE 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

SRK was seen in a cameo role in this 2002 hit film. He played Tabu’s husband in the film, whose car had hit Rani Mukerji and she met with an accident

Saathiya

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a special song sequence in this 2005 film. He was seen dancing with Malaika Arora on Kaal Dhamaal

Kaal

Image: Pinkvilla

Yet again the actor was seen in a dance number in this 2008 film

Krazzy 4

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan played the father to little Banku in Bhootnath who made friends with the ghost of Amitabh Bachchan. SRK was seen for a short time in the film towards the end

Bhootnath

Image: IMDb

SRK played a famous star in this film and was seen in a small scene giving words of wisdom to Farhan

Luck By Chance

Image: IMDb

The superstar was seen in a dance number yet again in this 2011 film which was produced by his Red Chillies Entertainment

Always Kabhi Kabhi

Image: Pinkvilla

King Khan played Aishwarya’s ex-husband in this film and was seen in one scene where he was interacting with Ranbir and trying to explain to him ‘ek tarfa pyaar’

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan yet again was seen in a dance number trying to woo Vidya Balan. This film also starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh

Heyy Baby

A scene, which has two mega stars, obviously grabs more eyeballs than usual. As magician Goga Pasha, Shah Rukh Khan had a sweet cameo in Salman Khan starrer

Tubelight

Image: IMDb

Image: Pinkvilla

Amongst the many stars that are seen in the title track of Bombay Talkies, Shah Rukh Khan too made an appearance

Bombay Talkies

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt’s denim collection

Click Here