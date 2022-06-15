Heading 3
Shah Rukh Khan’s best cameos
JUNE 16, 2022
SRK was seen in a cameo role in this 2002 hit film. He played Tabu’s husband in the film, whose car had hit Rani Mukerji and she met with an accident
Saathiya
Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a special song sequence in this 2005 film. He was seen dancing with Malaika Arora on Kaal Dhamaal
Kaal
Yet again the actor was seen in a dance number in this 2008 film
Krazzy 4
Shah Rukh Khan played the father to little Banku in Bhootnath who made friends with the ghost of Amitabh Bachchan. SRK was seen for a short time in the film towards the end
Bhootnath
SRK played a famous star in this film and was seen in a small scene giving words of wisdom to Farhan
Luck By Chance
The superstar was seen in a dance number yet again in this 2011 film which was produced by his Red Chillies Entertainment
Always Kabhi Kabhi
King Khan played Aishwarya’s ex-husband in this film and was seen in one scene where he was interacting with Ranbir and trying to explain to him ‘ek tarfa pyaar’
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh Khan yet again was seen in a dance number trying to woo Vidya Balan. This film also starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh
Heyy Baby
A scene, which has two mega stars, obviously grabs more eyeballs than usual. As magician Goga Pasha, Shah Rukh Khan had a sweet cameo in Salman Khan starrer
Tubelight
Amongst the many stars that are seen in the title track of Bombay Talkies, Shah Rukh Khan too made an appearance
Bombay Talkies
