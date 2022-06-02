Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan’s best selfies

Sampriti

JUNE 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is so handsome that even his blurry selfies are a feast to the eyes. Here, Shah Rukh looks just too good in goggles and pulled back hair

Blurry click

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Remember the time when one-eyed selfies were a trend? Well, Shah Rukh brought this trend back with just one selfie. That is the power of our romance king

One-eyed click

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Black and white looks hot on Shah Rukh and this selfie is the proof! Moreover, the superstar just rocks the bandanna here as well

Black & white click

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh loves to support his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders every once in a while. And what better way to do that than a handsome selfie

One for his team KKR

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The actor shared this selfie to celebrate 11 years of My Name Is Khan. He appreciated the entire MNIK team with his selfie

Celebratory clicks

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

SRK always celebrates every occasion and posts his amazing selfies. This one was from Diwali!

Diwali clicks

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh’s side profile is just super brilliant and whenever he shares a picture with his amazing jawline, the audience goes crazy and makes the posts go viral

Candid clicks

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Often during Eid, Shah Rukh’s fans assemble outside his house to wish him and express their love for him. This clip is from one of those times

One with his fans

Shah Rukh looks super smart with his sunglasses on and he knows that!

Smart clicks

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram 

Many celebrities have featured on Shah Rukh’s Instagram feed. In this picture, we can see the actor clicking a happy selfie with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan

One with Jackie Chan

