Shah Rukh Khan’s best selfies
Sampriti
JUNE 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan is so handsome that even his blurry selfies are a feast to the eyes. Here, Shah Rukh looks just too good in goggles and pulled back hair
Blurry click
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Remember the time when one-eyed selfies were a trend? Well, Shah Rukh brought this trend back with just one selfie. That is the power of our romance king
One-eyed click
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Black and white looks hot on Shah Rukh and this selfie is the proof! Moreover, the superstar just rocks the bandanna here as well
Black & white click
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh loves to support his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders every once in a while. And what better way to do that than a handsome selfie
One for his team KKR
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The actor shared this selfie to celebrate 11 years of My Name Is Khan. He appreciated the entire MNIK team with his selfie
Celebratory clicks
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
SRK always celebrates every occasion and posts his amazing selfies. This one was from Diwali!
Diwali clicks
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh’s side profile is just super brilliant and whenever he shares a picture with his amazing jawline, the audience goes crazy and makes the posts go viral
Candid clicks
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Often during Eid, Shah Rukh’s fans assemble outside his house to wish him and express their love for him. This clip is from one of those times
One with his fans
Shah Rukh looks super smart with his sunglasses on and he knows that!
Smart clicks
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Many celebrities have featured on Shah Rukh’s Instagram feed. In this picture, we can see the actor clicking a happy selfie with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan
One with Jackie Chan
