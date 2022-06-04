Heading 3
Shah Rukh Khan's 10 best action films
SRK played the titular role of Don where he performed some nerve-wrecking action sequences. It is the reboot version of the 1978 film and was directed by Farhan Akhtar
Don
Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster-turned-MLA Raees Alam. His character was different and completely new, from the ones he had played previously. The action sequences were quite appreciated by the audience
Raees
Main Hoon Na is one of the most-loved classic films. He played the role of Major Ram Sharma & fought with Raghavan Dutta, a former Army officer, essayed by Suniel Shetty
Main Hoon Na
Shah Rukh Khan made his debut with Deewana, with Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film, also starring Divya Bharti. He played the role of an obsessive lover in the film
Deewana
SRK's Karan Arjun was and still is, remarkable in several ways. After the release of this film, King Khan emerged as the ultimate action star
Karan Arjun
Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 is the second and final installment in the Don series. Back in 2011, he had impressed his fans with his action sequences, which made it a huge success
Don 2
Just like every other film, King Khan delivered an excellent role and gave a dynamic performance in Koyla too. He played the role of Shankar, a servant without speech
Koyla
SRK played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's twin Max in Josh. He played the role of a gangster from Goa, and it revolved around two rival street gangs
Josh
SRK plays the role of Ram Jaane, an orphan, who grows up to be a criminal. The film also starred Juhi Chawla and Pankaj Kapur in the lead
Ram Jaane
King Khan essayed the role of ACP Arun Verma and when his partner is killed, he begins investigating the murder in the film. He was also seen doing heavy action scenes
One 2 Ka 4
