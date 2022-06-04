Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan's 10 best action films

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 04, 2022

SRK played the titular role of Don where he performed some nerve-wrecking action sequences. It is the reboot version of the 1978 film and was directed by Farhan Akhtar

Don

Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster-turned-MLA Raees Alam. His character was different and completely new, from the ones he had played previously. The action sequences were quite appreciated by the audience

Raees

Main Hoon Na is one of the most-loved classic films. He played the role of Major Ram Sharma & fought with Raghavan Dutta, a former Army officer, essayed by Suniel Shetty

Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut with Deewana, with Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film, also starring Divya Bharti. He played the role of an obsessive lover in the film

Deewana

SRK's Karan Arjun was and still is, remarkable in several ways. After the release of this film, King Khan emerged as the ultimate action star

Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 is the second and final installment in the Don series. Back in 2011, he had impressed his fans with his action sequences, which made it a huge success

Don 2

Just like every other film, King Khan delivered an excellent role and gave a dynamic performance in Koyla too. He played the role of Shankar, a servant without speech

Koyla

SRK played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's twin Max in Josh. He played the role of a gangster from Goa, and it revolved around two rival street gangs

Josh

SRK plays the role of Ram Jaane, an orphan, who grows up to be a criminal. The film also starred Juhi Chawla and Pankaj Kapur in the lead

Ram Jaane

King Khan essayed the role of ACP Arun Verma and when his partner is killed, he begins investigating the murder in the film. He was also seen doing heavy action scenes

One 2 Ka 4

