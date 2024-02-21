Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 on cards

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a historic comeback at the box office with Pathaan, which broke and set numerous records 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The actor had three releases last year - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Fortunately, all three of them were successful 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Blockbuster Year 

And now, everyone is wondering What's Next for Shah Rukh Khan? 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

What's Next? 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan is set to reprise his Pathaan character once again in the movie’s sequel 

 Pathaan 2 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Soon after Pathaan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel 

Reports

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film of YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Alia Bhatt Film

Eighth Film 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Pathaan 2 is going to take place before Tiger vs Pathaan and will lay the groundwork for an epic showdown between two iconic figures in the world of cinema on the grand stage

The Major Plot 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. In fact, P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline 

Next Phase 

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are discussing to take the film on floors by December 2024 

Shooting

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Director

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

While Pathaan was helmed by Siddharth Anand, it will be interesting to know who the makers pick to direct Pathaan 2. For the time being, Tiger Vs Pathaan is pushed ahead 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here