Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 on cards
In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made a historic comeback at the box office with Pathaan, which broke and set numerous records
Shah Rukh Khan
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The actor had three releases last year - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Fortunately, all three of them were successful
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Blockbuster Year
And now, everyone is wondering What's Next for Shah Rukh Khan?
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
What's Next?
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan is set to reprise his Pathaan character once again in the movie’s sequel
Pathaan 2
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Soon after Pathaan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel
Reports
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film of YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Alia Bhatt Film
Eighth Film
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Pathaan 2 is going to take place before Tiger vs Pathaan and will lay the groundwork for an epic showdown between two iconic figures in the world of cinema on the grand stage
The Major Plot
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. In fact, P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline
Next Phase
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan are discussing to take the film on floors by December 2024
Shooting
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Director
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
While Pathaan was helmed by Siddharth Anand, it will be interesting to know who the makers pick to direct Pathaan 2. For the time being, Tiger Vs Pathaan is pushed ahead
