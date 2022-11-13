Heading 3
Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in movies
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Salman Khan Instagram
Tiger 3
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence.
Source: IMDb
Brahmastra
In Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Shah Rukh Khan played a Delhi-based scientist Mohan Bhargav, who possesses the Vanarastra.
Source: Netflix India
Laal Singh Chaddha
Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with a young Laal in Laal Singh Chaddha on the terrace as Laal teaches him his signature step
Source: Pinkvilla
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect where he is seen interviewing Nambi Narayanan.
Source: Dharma Movies
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh played Tahir Taliyar Khan, the ex-husband of Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and he stole the show with his three-minute cameo.
Source: Pinkvilla
Tubelight
Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as he played the role of a magician who goes by the name of Gogo in Salman Khan's film Tubelight.
Source: Netflix India
Luck by Chance
Shah Rukh played himself in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut, Luck By Chance, in which, he shares his insight on showbiz.
Source: IMDb
Shah Rukh plays the role of Banku aka Aman Siddiqui's father in Amitabh Bachchan and Juhi Chawla starrer Bhoothnath.
Bhootnath
Source: Pinkvilla
Heyy Babyy
Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the song Mast Kalandar stole the limelight in Sajid Khan's Heyy Babyy.
Click Here
Source: Pinkvilla
Kaal
Shah Rukh’s special appearance in the song Kaal Dhamaal from the film, Kaal continues to rule the hearts of people even today.