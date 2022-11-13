Heading 3

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in movies

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Salman Khan Instagram

Tiger 3 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence.

Source: IMDb

Brahmastra

In Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Shah Rukh Khan played a Delhi-based scientist Mohan Bhargav, who possesses the Vanarastra. 

Source: Netflix India

Laal Singh Chaddha 

Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with a young Laal in Laal Singh Chaddha on the terrace as Laal teaches him his signature step

Source: Pinkvilla

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect 

Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect where he is seen interviewing Nambi Narayanan.

Source: Dharma Movies

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

Shah Rukh played Tahir Taliyar Khan, the ex-husband of Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and he stole the show with his three-minute cameo.

Source: Pinkvilla

Tubelight 

Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as he played the role of a magician who goes by the name of Gogo in Salman Khan's film Tubelight.

Source: Netflix India

Luck by Chance 

Shah Rukh played himself in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut, Luck By Chance, in which, he shares his insight on showbiz. 

Source: IMDb

Shah Rukh plays the role of Banku aka Aman Siddiqui's father in Amitabh Bachchan and Juhi Chawla starrer Bhoothnath.

Bhootnath 

Source: Pinkvilla

Heyy Babyy

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the song Mast Kalandar stole the limelight in Sajid Khan's Heyy Babyy.

Source: Pinkvilla

Kaal

Shah Rukh’s special appearance in the song Kaal Dhamaal from the film, Kaal continues to rule the hearts of people even today. 

