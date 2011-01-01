Shah Rukh Khan’s Top 10 Box Office Grossers
Sakina Kaukawala
ENTERTAINMENT
SRK’s spy-thriller comeback smashed records with ₹1,050 crore globally. Pathaan marked his grand return after 4 years, dominating the YRF Spy Universe.
Pathaan (2023)
Image: Imdb
Atlee's mass entertainer became SRK’s highest-grossing film ever. With ₹1,148 crore worldwide, Jawan broke language and genre barriers.
Jawan (2023)
Image: Imdb
A perfect mix of romance and comedy, Chennai Express was a thunderous hit. It earned ₹423 crore globally, redefining Bollywood’s mass appeal.
Chennai Express (2013)
Image: Imdb
Farah Khan’s star-studded heist drama raked in ₹394 crore worldwide. SRK’s charisma and the ensemble cast made it a festive blockbuster.
Happy New Year (2014)
Image: Imdb
Reuniting with Kajol, SRK's Dilwale drew massive overseas attention. The film earned ₹372 crore globally despite mixed reviews.
Dilwale (2015)
Image: Imdb
SRK’s turn as a bootlegger in Raees brought in ₹304 crore globally. His gritty, powerful performance was widely praised.
Raees (2017)
Image: Imdb
This superhero sci-fi film may have had mixed reactions, but it still earned ₹207 crore. SRK’s ambition paid off with strong global business.
Ra.One (2011)
Image: Imdb
The slick action sequel impressed globally, earning ₹202 crore. SRK’s anti-hero swag as Don was praised by fans and critics alike.
Don 2 (2011)
Image: Imdb
Yash Chopra’s final film was a romantic epic. With ₹235 crore global earnings, it was a fitting tribute to Bollywood’s king of romance.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
Image: Imdb
Despite mixed reviews, Zero collected ₹186 crore globally. SRK’s performance as a vertically challenged man was admired for its boldness.
Zero (2018)
Image: Imdb