Heading 3

MAY 20, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan’s Top 10 Box Office Grossers

Sakina Kaukawala

ENTERTAINMENT

SRK’s spy-thriller comeback smashed records with ₹1,050 crore globally. Pathaan marked his grand return after 4 years, dominating the YRF Spy Universe.

Pathaan (2023)

Image: Imdb

Atlee's mass entertainer became SRK’s highest-grossing film ever. With ₹1,148 crore worldwide, Jawan broke language and genre barriers.

Jawan (2023)

Image: Imdb

A perfect mix of romance and comedy, Chennai Express was a thunderous hit. It earned ₹423 crore globally, redefining Bollywood’s mass appeal.

Chennai Express (2013)

Image: Imdb

Farah Khan’s star-studded heist drama raked in ₹394 crore worldwide. SRK’s charisma and the ensemble cast made it a festive blockbuster.

Happy New Year (2014)

Image: Imdb

Reuniting with Kajol, SRK's Dilwale drew massive overseas attention. The film earned ₹372 crore globally despite mixed reviews.

Dilwale (2015)

Image: Imdb

SRK’s turn as a bootlegger in Raees brought in ₹304 crore globally. His gritty, powerful performance was widely praised.

Raees (2017)

Image: Imdb

This superhero sci-fi film may have had mixed reactions, but it still earned ₹207 crore. SRK’s ambition paid off with strong global business.

Ra.One (2011)

Image: Imdb

The slick action sequel impressed globally, earning ₹202 crore. SRK’s anti-hero swag as Don was praised by fans and critics alike.

Don 2 (2011)

Image: Imdb

Yash Chopra’s final film was a romantic epic. With ₹235 crore global earnings, it was a fitting tribute to Bollywood’s king of romance.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Image: Imdb

Despite mixed reviews, Zero collected ₹186 crore globally. SRK’s performance as a vertically challenged man was admired for its boldness.

Zero (2018)

Image: Imdb

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here