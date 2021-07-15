Erica Fernandes’ chemistry
Shaheer Sheikh and July
15, 2021
Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is a romantic drama which revolves around the romantic relationship between Dev and Sonakshi
The series aired on Sony Entertainment Television from 29 February 2016 to 2 November 2017 and had 2 seasons
The series is being continued with a third season and a fresh storyline on popular demand from 12 July 2021
The couple is one of the most loved onscreen TV couples and won many awards for their chemistry
Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes share an amazing and electric on screen chemistry despite being just co-stars and friends in real life
From dancing in the rain to hugs and kisses, the fans love seeing Devakshi getting cozy
Even after a huge fight and separation of seven years, the power of love brought them back together
Even in the second season, when the two became parents, they didn't let their spark fade away
When asked about the shooting of Season 3, Shaheer Sheikh said, “It was as if we did not even take a break, like we were still working in continuation to the 1st season”
We hope to see more romantic scenes and magnificent chemistry between the two in the 3rd season
Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment