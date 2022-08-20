Heading 3

Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa's cute PICS

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 20, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Television’s heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh broke many hearts when he got married to the love of his life Ruchikaa Kapoor

   Togetherness

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Shaheer and Ruchikaa are fans’ favourite couple and are adored for their simplicity and down-to-earth behaviour

    Picture perfect

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

This couple knows how to balance the fun and romance in their married life and are always up for such fun-filled selfies

   Partners in fun

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Shaheer and Ruchikaa definitely make a dreamy couple who look happily drenched in love

   Cuteness personified

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

A glimpse from this adorable couple’s romantic getaway. Here, both are painting the town in red and look smitten with each other as they spend some quality time

  Subtle romance

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Traveling with your partner is a different experience overall. Shaheer and Ruchikaa leave no stones unturned to explore the world together and capture their memorable moments

    Travel Buddies

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

The two definitely have many things in common and this picture proves it all. From dressing in similar outfits to striking the same pose, they are yet again proving their rock-solid bond

    An adventurous ride

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Well, this is indeed an adorable picture clicked at Ruchikaa’s baby shower. For the unversed, the duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year

    All the love in a picture

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Here, Shaheer and Ruchikaa made a style statement on their vacation as they opted for similar red and black chequered shirts

   Twinning and winning 

Image source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Time and again, Shaheer and Ruchikaa have flaunted their bond, love for travel, and of course their immense love for each other. Hence, this adorable pair can surely turn heads with their undeniable chemistry

    Couple goals

