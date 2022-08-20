Television’s heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh broke many hearts when he got married to the love of his life Ruchikaa Kapoor
Togetherness
Shaheer and Ruchikaa are fans’ favourite couple and are adored for their simplicity and down-to-earth behaviour
Picture perfect
This couple knows how to balance the fun and romance in their married life and are always up for such fun-filled selfies
Partners in fun
Shaheer and Ruchikaa definitely make a dreamy couple who look happily drenched in love
Cuteness personified
A glimpse from this adorable couple’s romantic getaway. Here, both are painting the town in red and look smitten with each other as they spend some quality time
Subtle romance
Traveling with your partner is a different experience overall. Shaheer and Ruchikaa leave no stones unturned to explore the world together and capture their memorable moments
Travel Buddies
The two definitely have many things in common and this picture proves it all. From dressing in similar outfits to striking the same pose, they are yet again proving their rock-solid bond
An adventurous ride
Well, this is indeed an adorable picture clicked at Ruchikaa’s baby shower. For the unversed, the duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year
All the love in a picture
Here, Shaheer and Ruchikaa made a style statement on their vacation as they opted for similar red and black chequered shirts
Twinning and winning
Time and again, Shaheer and Ruchikaa have flaunted their bond, love for travel, and of course their immense love for each other. Hence, this adorable pair can surely turn heads with their undeniable chemistry
Couple goals
