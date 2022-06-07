Heading 3

Shaheer Sheikh in white outfits

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Voh Toh Hai Albelaa actor looks muscular and very fashionable in the white vest and denim jeans

White vest and denims

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor is seen having a gala time with his friends Helly Shah and Sneha Wagh. He has sported a casual look with white plain t-shirt and green joggers

White t-shirt with green joggers

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The Kuch Rang Pyara Ke Aise Bhi actor looks cool in the white graphic print t-shirt, which he has paired with stylish blue denims

White graphic printed t-shirt

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shaheer is considered among the most fashionable actors of the telly world. In the pic, he looks stylish in white graphic print t-shirt with black trousers and sunglasses

White t-shirt with black trousers

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor is seen having fun with his co-actor Surbhi Jyoti as they follow a social media trend. He looks spunky in white horizontal stripes t-shirt paired with blue denims and denim jacket

White striped t-shirt with layering

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor is winning hearts with his stylish look in the picture. He has sported white turtle neck sweater with white trousers. He paired it with bright green jacket

White turtleneck

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shareer Sheikh is playing an interesting and different role in his latest show. He had taken a getup from Johnny Depp’s movie, for which he sported a white full-sleeves shirt

 Jack Sparrow look

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

The actor looks stylish yet comfy in white short kurta and denim look as he made funny reels during show break time

White short kurta

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

In the picture, Shaheer looks simple yet elegant in plain white kurta pyjamas, while he posed his team of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Traditional look

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shaheer looks elegant in which kurta with intricated chikankari work at the collar. He is seen posing with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor

Chikankari work kurta

Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram

Shareer Sheikh is creating trends with his all white look, as he enjoys the snow wearing white t-shirt, white trousers and white jacket in the picture

Complete white look

