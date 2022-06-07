Heading 3
Shaheer Sheikh in white outfits
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Voh Toh Hai Albelaa actor looks muscular and very fashionable in the white vest and denim jeans
White vest and denims
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor is seen having a gala time with his friends Helly Shah and Sneha Wagh. He has sported a casual look with white plain t-shirt and green joggers
White t-shirt with green joggers
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The Kuch Rang Pyara Ke Aise Bhi actor looks cool in the white graphic print t-shirt, which he has paired with stylish blue denims
White graphic printed t-shirt
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shaheer is considered among the most fashionable actors of the telly world. In the pic, he looks stylish in white graphic print t-shirt with black trousers and sunglasses
White t-shirt with black trousers
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor is seen having fun with his co-actor Surbhi Jyoti as they follow a social media trend. He looks spunky in white horizontal stripes t-shirt paired with blue denims and denim jacket
White striped t-shirt with layering
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor is winning hearts with his stylish look in the picture. He has sported white turtle neck sweater with white trousers. He paired it with bright green jacket
White turtleneck
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shareer Sheikh is playing an interesting and different role in his latest show. He had taken a getup from Johnny Depp’s movie, for which he sported a white full-sleeves shirt
Jack Sparrow look
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
The actor looks stylish yet comfy in white short kurta and denim look as he made funny reels during show break time
White short kurta
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
In the picture, Shaheer looks simple yet elegant in plain white kurta pyjamas, while he posed his team of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
Traditional look
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shaheer looks elegant in which kurta with intricated chikankari work at the collar. He is seen posing with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor
Chikankari work kurta
Image source- Shaheer Sheikh instagram
Shareer Sheikh is creating trends with his all white look, as he enjoys the snow wearing white t-shirt, white trousers and white jacket in the picture
Complete white look
