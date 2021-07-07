Shahid and Mira’s love story

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput first met at a friend’s farmhouse. Both Mira and Shahid’s family are followers of the same religious group ‘Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ which has probably been the reason for this matchmaking
Shahid and Mira met a few times before getting married. The first time they met, Shahid was about to begin shooting for Udta Punjab and revealed that it was love at first sight for him
The couple tied the knot on the 7th of July, 2015 in a private ceremony with only family and close friends
In 2016, the lovely couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter who they named Misha, a name derived from their own, as a significance of their love
The couple has always had to face rumours and controversies due to their age difference, however they still managed to stand strong like the power couple they are
The couple had an adorable son, Zain in 2018. According to Mira, Shahid is a very loving husband as he is a parent
If we know one thing about ShaMira, it is their sheer love for travelling
Mira is a supportive and loving wife. She never misses an opportunity to show her love for husband and similarly, Shahid doesn’t miss an opportunity to spend time with her
The couple has opened up about their relationship quite a few times in public. According to Shahid, Mira could be ‘not so loving’ and put up a fight for almost fifteen days, whereas according to Mira, the handsome beau is actually somewhat a ‘control freak’
The couple is hardly hesitant when it comes to PDA, from holding hands to sharing cuddles, they have a hard time keeping their hands off each other