Shahid and Mira's Switzerland diaries

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor can be seen posing by the enchanting lake in Poschiavo, which is a famous tourist spot in Swiss

 Mesmerised by the beauty of lake in Poschiavo

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira shared a picture as she visited a historical rail track and captioned it, "Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai."

Visiting a historical rail track in Swiss

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira and Shahid enjoyed their date night at a rustic Italian restaurant called Chesa Veglia in Switzerland

Enjoying dinner date

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor posed for a romantic photo as they enjoy their time in Switzerland

Selfie time

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable photo with his kids as the trio set out for a walk to enjoy nature

A proud father

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid treated fans to a beautiful picture in which he, with Mira and his kids, are enjoying Switzerland's scenic beauty

Family time

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor shared a photo from Switzerland and is seen enjoying the valleys below and gorgeous mountains around

All smiles

Shahid shared a selfie, in which, he donned a grey t-shirt with sunglasses and looked as handsome as ever with this hairdo

 Handsome as always

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Mira are seen enjoying nature while their kids are enjoying the time of their lives in Switzerland

Having the best time in Swiss

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Mira never fail to amaze their fans with their photo. Recently, they posed for an adorable selfie together

Couple goals

