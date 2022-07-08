Heading 3
Shahid and Mira's Switzerland diaries
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 09, 2022
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor can be seen posing by the enchanting lake in Poschiavo, which is a famous tourist spot in Swiss
Mesmerised by the beauty of lake in Poschiavo
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira shared a picture as she visited a historical rail track and captioned it, "Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai."
Visiting a historical rail track in Swiss
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira and Shahid enjoyed their date night at a rustic Italian restaurant called Chesa Veglia in Switzerland
Enjoying dinner date
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor posed for a romantic photo as they enjoy their time in Switzerland
Selfie time
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable photo with his kids as the trio set out for a walk to enjoy nature
A proud father
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid treated fans to a beautiful picture in which he, with Mira and his kids, are enjoying Switzerland's scenic beauty
Family time
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor shared a photo from Switzerland and is seen enjoying the valleys below and gorgeous mountains around
All smiles
Shahid shared a selfie, in which, he donned a grey t-shirt with sunglasses and looked as handsome as ever with this hairdo
Handsome as always
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Mira are seen enjoying nature while their kids are enjoying the time of their lives in Switzerland
Having the best time in Swiss
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Mira never fail to amaze their fans with their photo. Recently, they posed for an adorable selfie together
Couple goals
