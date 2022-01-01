Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal’s
boys' trip pics
Prerna Verma
SEPT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The crazy boys!
What is a boys' trip without some crazy fun? Look at Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu channel their inner Spider Man as they try to climb a wall
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The happy high
The boy gang looks super happy as they seem to be enjoying to the fullest at their trip
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Boys with their toys
The good-looking boy gang is sure to steal some hearts as they posed with their bikes
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
‘Hum Sath Sath Hai’ picture
The one picture which you want to frame on your wall after your fabulous trip has to be this one!
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Sibling love
Shahid and Ishaan are a good-looking brother duo of Bollywood and fans always love to see them posing for a picture
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The biker gang!
Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal pose with their bikes as they gear up for a ride in the city
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Movie poster picture
This monochrome picture looks straight out of a movie as they strike a pose
Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Skinny dipping session
This is that exact Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment of the boy trip where Ishaan and Kunal go skinny dipping in the icy cold lake
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Ishaan channel their inner dancers as they give a spectacular performance at a family event
Brothers dance and stay together
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Making memories
Ishaan, Shahid and Kunal can be seen having a great time together on their boys' trip
