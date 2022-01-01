Heading 3

 Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal’s

boys' trip pics

Prerna Verma

SEPT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The crazy boys!

What is a boys' trip without some crazy fun? Look at Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu channel their inner Spider Man as they try to climb a wall

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The happy high

The boy gang looks super happy as they seem to be enjoying to the fullest at their trip

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Boys with their toys

The good-looking boy gang is sure to steal some hearts as they posed with their bikes

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

‘Hum Sath Sath Hai’ picture

The one picture which you want to frame on your wall after your fabulous trip has to be this one!

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Sibling love

Shahid and Ishaan are a good-looking brother duo of Bollywood and fans always love to see them posing for a picture

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

The biker gang!

Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal pose with their bikes as they gear up for a ride in the city

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Movie poster picture

This monochrome picture looks straight out of a movie as they strike a pose

Video: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Skinny dipping session

This is that exact Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment of the boy trip where Ishaan and Kunal go skinny dipping in the icy cold lake

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Ishaan channel their inner dancers as they give a spectacular performance at a family event

Brothers dance and stay together

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Making memories

Ishaan, Shahid and Kunal can be seen having a great time together on their boys' trip

