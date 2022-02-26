Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s bond
Relation
Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, whereas Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem. They are half-siblings
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is a big supporter of his younger brother, Ishaan, and has often expressed his love for him on social media
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Support system
Shahid and Ishaan first appeared together in the film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, in which Shahid played the lead and Ishaan portrayed his younger brother. Ishaan later had a cameo appearance in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab
Movie together
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
When Ishaan was offered the role in Dhadak, Shahid reportedly told him that it was the ideal film for him and recommended him to do his research in the language and be well-rehearsed before beginning work on the film
Great advisor
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
The brothers are also travel buddies and have been on several adventures together. Here's a photo of their biking expedition from the past
Travel buddies
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Shahid has often turned to social media to congratulate and show his pride in Ishaan anytime he has marked an achievement and Ishaan has also been a loving younger brother
Social media
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Here's a flashback photo of the brothers, in which they are all smiles and ensure to brighten everyone's day with their charm
Throwback picture
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Ishaan and Shahid never fail to ooze Karan-Arjun vibes with their bromance and it leaves everyone in awe
Bromance
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
