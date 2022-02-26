Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 26, 2022

Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter’s bond

Heading 3

Relation

Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, whereas Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem. They are half-siblings

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor is a big supporter of his younger brother, Ishaan, and has often expressed his love for him on social media

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Support system

Shahid and Ishaan first appeared together in the film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, in which Shahid played the lead and Ishaan portrayed his younger brother. Ishaan later had a cameo appearance in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab

Movie together

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

When Ishaan was offered the role in Dhadak, Shahid reportedly told him that it was the ideal film for him and recommended him to do his research in the language and be well-rehearsed before beginning work on the film

Great advisor

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

The brothers are also travel buddies and have been on several adventures together. Here's a photo of their biking expedition from the past

Travel buddies

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Shahid has often turned to social media to congratulate and show his pride in Ishaan anytime he has marked an achievement and Ishaan has also been a loving younger brother

Social media

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Here's a flashback photo of the brothers, in which they are all smiles and ensure to brighten everyone's day with their charm

Throwback picture

 Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Ishaan and Shahid never fail to ooze Karan-Arjun vibes with their bromance and it leaves everyone in awe

Bromance

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Click Here