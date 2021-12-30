Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
DEC 30, 2021
Shahid Kapoor films to
see before Jersey
Ishq Vishk
Shahid made his Bollywood debut with this film and won a Filmfare award for his performance
Image: IMDb
Vivah
The 2006 film, starring Shahid and Amrita Rao, was highly appreciated by viewers
Image: IMDb
Kaminey
The 2009 release starred Shahid in a double role and it received widespread critical acclaim
Image: IMDb
Jab We Met
The Imtiaz Ali directorial, starring the actor alongside Kareena Kapoor, was a box office smash hit
Image: IMDb
Kabir Singh
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is regarded as one of the actor's finest works to date and it was a blockbuster hit
Image: IMDb
Badmaash Company
The 2010 release centered around four middle-class youngsters and it was a box office triumph
Image: IMDb
Haider
The actor played the lead protagonist, Haider Meer, in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial and received widespread acclaim for his performance
Image: IMDb
Jersey
The actor now stars alongside Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur in his next flick, Jersey
Image: IMDb
The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but Shahid confirmed that the release date has been postponed to 2022, owing to COVID-19
Image: IMDb
