DEC 30, 2021

Shahid Kapoor films to
see before Jersey

Ishq Vishk

Shahid made his Bollywood debut with this film and won a Filmfare award for his performance

Image: IMDb

Vivah

The 2006 film, starring Shahid and Amrita Rao, was highly appreciated by viewers

Image: IMDb

Kaminey

The 2009 release starred Shahid in a double role and it received widespread critical acclaim

Image: IMDb

Jab We Met

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, starring the actor alongside Kareena Kapoor, was a box office smash hit

Image: IMDb

Kabir Singh

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is regarded as one of the actor's finest works to date and it was a blockbuster hit

Image: IMDb

Badmaash Company

The 2010 release centered around four middle-class youngsters and it was a box office triumph

Image: IMDb

Haider

The actor played the lead protagonist, Haider Meer, in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial and received widespread acclaim for his performance

Image: IMDb

Jersey

The actor now stars alongside Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur in his next flick, Jersey

Image: IMDb

The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but Shahid confirmed that the release date has been postponed to 2022, owing to COVID-19

Image: IMDb

