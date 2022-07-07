Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor's love story
Photo: Pinkvilla
Shahid Kapoor revealed that he first met Mira at her farmhouse in Delhi
First meet
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid tied the knot with Mira on July 7th, 2015 in a private ceremony in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members
Wedding photo
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor posted an adorable selfie with Mira Kapoor on his Instagram with the caption "#Hitched"
First selfie
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput went on their babymoon in the Maldives ahead of their little daughter's arrival
Babymoon to Maldives
Video: Mira Kapoor Instagram
On August 26, 2016, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Misha
Blessed with a baby girl
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Rajput shared a family photo on New Year's 2019 and it featured Shahid and their kids- Misha and Zain
A happy family
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
On their first Diwali together, Mira and Shahid sealed it with a kiss
Kiss of love
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in the industry and are popularly known as ShaMira by their fans
Popularly known as ShaMira
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
In 2020, Shahid and Mira walked the ramp together for the first time for a well-known designer
First ramp walk
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Despite having an age gap of 13 years, the lovebirds have proved that age is just a number for them
Age gap
