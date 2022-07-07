Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor's love story

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shahid Kapoor revealed that he first met Mira at her farmhouse in Delhi

First meet

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid tied the knot with Mira on July 7th, 2015 in a private ceremony in Delhi in the presence of close friends and family members

Wedding photo

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor posted an adorable selfie with Mira Kapoor on his Instagram with the caption "#Hitched"

First selfie

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput went on their babymoon in the Maldives ahead of their little daughter's arrival

Babymoon to Maldives

Video: Mira Kapoor Instagram

On August 26, 2016, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Misha

Blessed with a baby girl

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Rajput shared a family photo on New Year's 2019 and it featured Shahid and their kids- Misha and Zain

A happy family

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

On their first Diwali together, Mira and Shahid sealed it with a kiss

Kiss of love

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in the industry and are popularly known as ShaMira by their fans

Popularly known as ShaMira

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

In 2020, Shahid and Mira walked the ramp together for the first time for a well-known designer

First ramp walk

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Despite having an age gap of 13 years, the lovebirds have proved that age is just a number for them

Age gap

