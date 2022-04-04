Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 04, 2022
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s cute selfies
Holding on to each other
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor shared a love-filled selfie with Mira on Valentine’s Day wherein he was seen hugging and holding her close to him
In the right company
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The couple was seen twinning in grey as they posed for an early morning selfie during one of their vacations. Clearly, the right person can make mornings brighter
In the pic, Mira was going all mushy on Shahid and planted on kiss on the Kabir Singh actor’s cheeks. Shahid captioned the image as, “Feelin the looooove.”
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The Kiss of Love
Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in his black sweatshirt as he captured a cosy moment with Mira who was lying her head on his chest
Hugs before anything
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen twinning in dark blue outfits and dished out major traditional vibes
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Perfect traditional vibes
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
This selfie featured Shahid and Mira posing for a beautiful and love-filled selfie wherein they were seen flaunting their flawless smile
Flaunting a flawless smile
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
In this pic, Shahid and Mira were seen sharing a love-filled moment wherein the lady was seen holding on to her main man
Love in monochrome
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Love is not just about being comfy together but also about the goofy moments, and Shahid-Mira prove it well
Being goofy togetheR
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Flaunting his Kabir Singh look, Shahid shared a beautiful selfie with Mira and were seen basking in the sun together
Sun kissed lovers
Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made for a stylish couple, leaving fans impressed with their fashion statements
Slaying it with style
