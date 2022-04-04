Entertainment

APR 04, 2022

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s cute selfies

Holding on to each other

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shared a love-filled selfie with Mira on Valentine’s Day wherein he was seen hugging and holding her close to him

In the right company

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The couple was seen twinning in grey as they posed for an early morning selfie during one of their vacations. Clearly, the right person can make mornings brighter

In the pic, Mira was going all mushy on Shahid and planted on kiss on the Kabir Singh actor’s cheeks. Shahid captioned the image as, “Feelin the looooove.”

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The Kiss of Love

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in his black sweatshirt as he captured a cosy moment with Mira who was lying her head on his chest

Hugs before anything

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were seen twinning in dark blue outfits and dished out major traditional vibes

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Perfect traditional vibes

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

This selfie featured Shahid and Mira posing for a beautiful and love-filled selfie wherein they were seen flaunting their flawless smile

Flaunting a flawless smile

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

In this pic, Shahid and Mira were seen sharing a love-filled moment wherein the lady was seen holding on to her main man

Love in monochrome

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Love is not just about being comfy together but also about the goofy moments, and Shahid-Mira prove it well

Being goofy togetheR

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Flaunting his Kabir Singh look, Shahid shared a beautiful selfie with Mira and were seen basking in the sun together

Sun kissed lovers

Credit: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made for a stylish couple, leaving fans impressed with their fashion statements

Slaying it with style

