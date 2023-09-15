Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor reuniting with Bhansali

Shahid Kapoor has proved himself as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema over time. He has some powerful films under his credit like Haider, Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh among others

Shahid Kapoor

Padmaavat marked Shahid Kapoor's maiden collaboration with maverick director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The period drama turned out to be a superhit venture and now we hear something very exciting that will bring smiles to their fans

Padmaavat

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after their first successful collaboration

Exclusive

Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a big commercial entertainer. The duo has been discussing the project for the last few months

The Update

The Director

However, the veteran filmmaker will not direct the film but he has plans of onboarding a top director to helm the project

The Makers

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will serve as the producer of the film under his home production, Bhansali Productions 

The Subject

Although the subject of the yet untitled film is kept under wraps, it is said to be on the lines of Bhansali's previous productions- Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back

If things materialize, the film will go on floors in the first half of next year once Shahid wraps up shooting for the Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq

Shooting Plans

Shahid Kapoor is next gearing up for the release of a robotic love story with Kriti Sanon. Later, he is doing a neo-noir investigative drama, Koi Shaq

Shahid's Work Front

The legendary director is presently working on his web show, Heeramandi. Post that, he is doing a period drama titled Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead

SLB's Work Front

