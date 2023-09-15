Shahid Kapoor reuniting with Bhansali

Shahid Kapoor has proved himself as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema over time. He has some powerful films under his credit like Haider, Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh among others
Shahid Kapoor
Video: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Padmaavat marked Shahid Kapoor's maiden collaboration with maverick director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The period drama turned out to be a superhit venture and now we hear something very exciting that will bring smiles to their fans
Padmaavat
Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after their first successful collaboration
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
Exclusive
Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a big commercial entertainer. The duo has been discussing the project for the last few months
The Update
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The Director
Image: IMDb
However, the veteran filmmaker will not direct the film but he has plans of onboarding a top director to helm the project
The Makers
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali will serve as the producer of the film under his home production, Bhansali Productions
The Subject
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Although the subject of the yet untitled film is kept under wraps, it is said to be on the lines of Bhansali's previous productions- Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back
If things materialize, the film will go on floors in the first half of next year once Shahid wraps up shooting for the Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq
Shooting Plans
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is next gearing up for the release of a robotic love story with Kriti Sanon. Later, he is doing a neo-noir investigative drama, Koi Shaq
Shahid's Work Front
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The legendary director is presently working on his web show, Heeramandi. Post that, he is doing a period drama titled Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead