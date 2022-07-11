Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor’s PICS with Misha & Zain
Ranpreet Kaur
JULY 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
This adorable pic had Shahid and Zain twinning in a black kurta and white pajamas at Sanah Kapur’s wedding
Twinning with Zain
Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid treated fans with a cute video with little Zain as the father and son duo tried their hands on different shades through a filter on social media
Shady boys
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
A father certainly is the wind beneath his daughter's wings and this photo reminds us of how Shahid will always be there for Misha!
Helping Misha fly
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid being the doting father that he is was all smiles and couldn’t take his eyes off his little princess
Can’t take eyes off her
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
This is probably Shahid and Zain’s most adorable pic ever. Isn't it?
Cuteness overload
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid had a peaceful smile on his face as he enjoyed his time with little Misha. He captioned the post as, “When you know. Nothing else matters”
Quality time with Misha
Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Misha made for the happiest father and daughter duo in the beautiful sun-kissed pic
Sun-kissed smile
Shahid and Misha were seen playing with a ball in a garden and we can’t get enough of the little munchkin’s expression
Playtime with Misha
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
This one is from Misha’s toddler diaries as Shahid and his daughter enjoyed some pool time together
Pool time with Misha
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
This adorable pic speaks volumes about a father’s love for his kids as Shahid was seen taking a walk in the garden holding Misha and Zain’s hands
Holding hands
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof Alia Bhatt would be a stylish mom