Shahid Kapoor’s PICS with Misha & Zain

Ranpreet Kaur

JULY 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

This adorable pic had Shahid and Zain twinning in a black kurta and white pajamas at Sanah Kapur’s wedding

Twinning with Zain

Video: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid treated fans with a cute video with little Zain as the father and son duo tried their hands on different shades through a filter on social media

Shady boys

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

A father certainly is the wind beneath his daughter's wings and this photo reminds us of how Shahid will always be there for Misha!

Helping Misha fly

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid being the doting father that he is was all smiles and couldn’t take his eyes off his little princess

Can’t take eyes off her

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

This is probably Shahid and Zain’s most adorable pic ever. Isn't it?

Cuteness overload

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid had a peaceful smile on his face as he enjoyed his time with little Misha. He captioned the post as, “When you know. Nothing else matters”

Quality time with Misha

Photo: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Misha made for the happiest father and daughter duo in the beautiful sun-kissed pic

Sun-kissed smile

Shahid and Misha were seen playing with a ball in a garden and we can’t get enough of the little munchkin’s expression

Playtime with Misha

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

This one is from Misha’s toddler diaries as Shahid and his daughter enjoyed some pool time together

Pool time with Misha

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

This adorable pic speaks volumes about a father’s love for his kids as Shahid was seen taking a walk in the garden holding Misha and Zain’s hands

Holding hands

