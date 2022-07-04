Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor’s trendy reels

Sampriti Dutta

JULY 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid loves to take us along on his adventures and often shares beautiful and aesthetic videos

Aesthetic clips

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

We should always celebrate our wins, however big or small. Shahid shared this clip with Kiara Advani on the third anniversary of their movie Kabir Singh

Celebratory reels

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid is one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood and the fashionista in him loves to share fashion content on Instagram

Fashionista

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid doesn’t shy away from sharing hilarious and goofy clips on his Instagram and always makes us smile

Goofiness

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Oh come on, it is the birth-right of a Bollywood actor to be filmy! This reel is enough to make us fall in love with Shahid

Filmy

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

If you haven’t made an aesthetic reel to Harry Styles’ As It Was yet, sorry you are doing Instagram wrong. Of course Shahid has already made a brilliant one to the catchy song!

‘As It Was’

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid finds unique ways of promoting his movies on his Instagram and making fun reels is his specialty

Promotions

Remember lockdown and everyone going crazy with filters? Well, Shahid too hopped onto the trend and made cute reels

Filters

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Mira are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. Often Shahid expresses his love and appreciation for his wifey on Instagram

PDA

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

With Shahid around, you can always expect some fun, drama and coffee!

Drama

THANKS FOR READING
