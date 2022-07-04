Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor’s trendy reels
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid loves to take us along on his adventures and often shares beautiful and aesthetic videos
Aesthetic clips
We should always celebrate our wins, however big or small. Shahid shared this clip with Kiara Advani on the third anniversary of their movie Kabir Singh
Celebratory reels
Shahid is one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood and the fashionista in him loves to share fashion content on Instagram
Fashionista
Shahid doesn’t shy away from sharing hilarious and goofy clips on his Instagram and always makes us smile
Goofiness
Oh come on, it is the birth-right of a Bollywood actor to be filmy! This reel is enough to make us fall in love with Shahid
Filmy
If you haven’t made an aesthetic reel to Harry Styles’ As It Was yet, sorry you are doing Instagram wrong. Of course Shahid has already made a brilliant one to the catchy song!
‘As It Was’
Shahid finds unique ways of promoting his movies on his Instagram and making fun reels is his specialty
Promotions
Remember lockdown and everyone going crazy with filters? Well, Shahid too hopped onto the trend and made cute reels
Filters
Shahid and Mira are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. Often Shahid expresses his love and appreciation for his wifey on Instagram
PDA
With Shahid around, you can always expect some fun, drama and coffee!
Drama
