Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
13 OCTOBER, 2023
Shahid Kapoor signed a big period film
After foraying into OTT space with Farzi and Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor is returning to theaters next year. Meanwhile, the actor has signed a big-budgeted project
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment for a mythological epic
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The film is based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and will feature Shahid portraying one of the most powerful characters from the epic
Based On Mahabharata
Image: IMDb
Although the specific details of the project have been kept under wraps at this moment, the film is being billed as a VFX-laden extravaganza, planned to be mounted on a massive scale
Heavy VFX project
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Reportedly, Kannada director Sachin Ravi is signed to helm the project. Known for directing Avane Srimannarayana, the untitled project will mark his debut in Hindi cinema
The Director
Image: IMDb
The project is currently at the pre-production stage. Shahid Kapoor is expected to begin shooting for the magnum opus in the first half of 2024
Shooting
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shasha is expected to dive into this project after finishing Rosshan Andrrews' cop thriller reportedly titled Koi Shak
Koi Shak
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The actor is excited to embark his journey on yet another period film after grabbing immense love for his performance in Padmaavat. It will be his second period drama film
Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram
2nd Period Drama
Shahid was earlier in talks with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to do a mythological film on Karna, however, it didn't materialize
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Reports
Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an untitled robotic romantic drama starring him along with Kriti Sanon. The movie is releasing in theaters on Feb 9, 2024
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid's next
