Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

13 OCTOBER, 2023

Shahid Kapoor signed a big period film

After foraying into OTT space with Farzi and Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor is returning to theaters next year. Meanwhile, the actor has signed a big-budgeted project

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment for a mythological epic

Exclusive

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

The film is based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and will feature Shahid portraying one of the most powerful characters from the epic

Based On Mahabharata

Image: IMDb

Although the specific details of the project have been kept under wraps at this moment, the film is being billed as a VFX-laden extravaganza, planned to be mounted on a massive scale

Heavy VFX project

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Reportedly, Kannada director Sachin Ravi is signed to helm the project. Known for directing Avane Srimannarayana, the untitled project will mark his debut in Hindi cinema

The Director

Image: IMDb

The project is currently at the pre-production stage. Shahid Kapoor is expected to begin shooting for the magnum opus in the first half of 2024

Shooting

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Shasha is expected to dive into this project after finishing Rosshan Andrrews' cop thriller reportedly titled Koi Shak 

Koi Shak

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

The actor is excited to embark his journey on yet another period film after grabbing immense love for his performance in Padmaavat. It will be his second period drama film

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

2nd Period Drama

Shahid was earlier in talks with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to do a mythological film on Karna, however, it didn't materialize 

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Reports

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an untitled robotic romantic drama starring him along with Kriti Sanon. The movie is releasing in theaters on Feb 9, 2024

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Shahid's next

