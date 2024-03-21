Heading 3

March 21, 2024

Shahid Kapoor to Star in Ashwatthama


Shahid Kapoor, affectionately known as Shasha among his fans, has consistently maintained a balance between popular and classy films

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor last appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiyaa, which was a triumph at the box office

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Last release

The actor is currently shooting for Devaa, an investigative crime drama

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

What happens next?

On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor made a significant announcement regarding his next movie at Prime Video's star-studded event. 

Big announcement

Video: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid Kapoor has been confirmed to feature in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. It's a grand work produced on a large budget 

Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Sachin Ravi has been appointed to lead this massive project. He's a Kannada director, well known for directing Avane Srimannarayan

Director

Image: IMDb

Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh are bankrolling Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues under their production banner, Pooja Entertainment 

Producers

Image: Prime Video’s Instagram

The magnum opus is announced as a Pan-India project. It will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam 

Pan-India Release

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Digital Rights

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The makers have inked the post-release streaming deal with Prime Video 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The movie is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to go on the floors in the second half of 2024 

Shooting

