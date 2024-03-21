Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 21, 2024
Shahid Kapoor to Star in Ashwatthama
Shahid Kapoor, affectionately known as Shasha among his fans, has consistently maintained a balance between popular and classy films
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The actor last appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiyaa, which was a triumph at the box office
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Last release
The actor is currently shooting for Devaa, an investigative crime drama
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
What happens next?
On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor made a significant announcement regarding his next movie at Prime Video's star-studded event.
Big announcement
Video: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor has been confirmed to feature in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. It's a grand work produced on a large budget
Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Sachin Ravi has been appointed to lead this massive project. He's a Kannada director, well known for directing Avane Srimannarayan
Director
Image: IMDb
Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh are bankrolling Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues under their production banner, Pooja Entertainment
Producers
Image: Prime Video’s Instagram
The magnum opus is announced as a Pan-India project. It will be released in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Pan-India Release
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Digital Rights
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The makers have inked the post-release streaming deal with Prime Video
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The movie is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to go on the floors in the second half of 2024
Shooting
